Late for Work 3/1: Ravens Trade Back in First Round in Mel Kiper's Latest Mock Draft

Pass rusher was one of the Ravens' biggest needs last offseason. A year later, the need still exists.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell said that adding a pass rusher should be the Ravens' top priority heading into free agency and the draft.

"While injuries waylaid the Ravens before and during the 2021 season, one of the few places where they stayed healthy and didn't get much production was the pass rush," Barnwell wrote. "After losing Za'Darius Smith and Matthew Judon to free agency in recent years, they used a 2021 first-round pick on ﻿Odafe Oweh﻿, added ﻿Justin Houston﻿ on a one-year deal and hoped to otherwise get by with the players they already had.

"Things didn't go well. Baltimore ranked 25th in pressure rate despite blitzing at the league's seventh-highest rate. Injuries in the secondary didn't help matters — and it got career-high production as a pass-rusher from ﻿Tyus Bowser﻿ (seven sacks) — but it just didn't have enough to get after the quarterback."

Oweh (five sacks) will be looking to build on the promise he showed as a rookie, and the hope is that Bowser will be back for training camp after suffering a torn Achilles in the season finale.

Beyond those two, there is uncertainty. Veterans Houston, ﻿Calais Campbell﻿ and ﻿Pernell McPhee﻿, all pending free agents, combined for just seven sacks last season. Another veteran, ﻿Derek Wolfe﻿, missed the entire season with a back/hip injury and underwent hip surgery in January.

"The Ravens desperately need to add at least one interior rusher who can win on passing downs," Barnwell wrote. "They might not need a starting edge rusher in quite the same way, but if Von Miller happens to be sitting in the free-agent market, Baltimore should think about pouncing with a short-term deal."

Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowler who turns 33 this month, showed this past season that he can still play at a high level.