Oral History of Tylan Wallace's Walk-Off Touchdown

S Daryl Worley and CB Ronald Darby

Worley and Darby were gunners on the play and double-teamed Rams cornerback Tre Tomlinson, pinning him against the sideline for a whopping six seconds to give Wallace time after he broke Royce Freeman's attempted tackle.

Worley was feeling fatigued in overtime, and was happy Wallace ended the game for several reasons.

"Honestly, if I was going to tell you what was going through my head, that was going to be my last play regardless," Worley said. "My body was tired, I felt like I was cramping a little bit, just giving it my all."

Darby is a nine-year NFL veteran who had never played special teams before signing with the Ravens this season. He's also been solid playing cornerback behind starters Brandon Stephens and Marlon Humphrey and is willing to do whatever role he's asked to help the Ravens win.

"Tylan just made a heck of a play," Darby said. "I'm a corner. Really, I just blocked my dude. Tylan did the rest."

Rookie LB Trenton Simpson

Simpson made a cutoff block on Cory Durden that was just enough to keep him from knocking Wallace out of bounds as he streaked down the sideline. The Ravens drafted Simpson in part because of his speed, thinking he could be a special teams demon. Simpson beat Durden to the spot and didn't even need to put his hands on him.

Simpson was hoping to earn more defensive snaps in his rookie season, but Wallace's touchdown reinforced Simpson's feeling that he's making a difference.

"Just trusting the process," Simpson said. "I'm in a great organization. They drafted me for a reason. Every opportunity I get to go out there, every rep I'm just trying to make the most of it so when my number is called, I'll call out there and make a play."

TE Charlie Kolar

The second-year tight end made perhaps the key block of the return, getting just enough of diving inside linebacker Charlie Hummel on Wallace's way to daylight. Ironically, Kolar and Hummel were roommates at Iowa State.

"Yup, I knew it was him when I threw the block," Kolar said.

It was clearly a legal block by Kolar, but he was still fearful that he might be flagged for a block in the back.

"A play of that magnitude, the absolute disaster is to be the guy who gets the play called back," Kolar said. "I was concerned because I knew it was close. I looked for a flag, and I didn't see one."

When Kolar saw Wallace streaking toward the end zone, he double-checked for a flag.

"Yeah, I looked back again," Kolar said smiling. "I still didn't see anything. I was thankful."

While many of his teammates ran to the end zone to celebrate with Wallace, Kolar didn't. He went to check on his college roommate first.