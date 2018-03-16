Ozzie Newsome Sees 2-3 More Quality Signings, Open to Receiver Reunion

The first thing General Manager Ozzie Newsome said Friday, before talking about what he's already done, was that the Ravens are still "heavily involved" in the free-agent process.

As Newsome introduced John "Smokey" Brown to Baltimore for the first time, the team was concurrently hosting free-agent wide receiver Michael Crabtree on a visit. Even if that ends with a signed contract, Newsome wouldn't be done.

"We have created the ability to potentially get two to three more, what we think would be quality players, to come to this football team," Newsome said.

So what's on the horizon? More pass-catchers.

Newsome said that even if Ryan Grant had officially put pen to paper, Baltimore still would have pursued Crabtree. Since Grant's deal was nullified by a failed physical, it's fair to assume the Ravens are looking for another wideout beyond Crabtree.

While the wide receiver market has been picked through since Tuesday evening, when the Ravens and Grant agreed to terms, there are other targets becoming available.

Crabtree is a prime example. When the Oakland Raiders signed Jordy Nelson, who the Ravens were reportedly also interested in, Crabtree was released. There will be more such instances.

"We've made a living on what we would consider cap casualties," Newsome said.

Another option at wide receiver is to bring back a familiar face. While Newsome has been clear about wanting to change the faces in the team's wide receiver room, a reunion could perhaps turn out to be the best option at this point.

Mike Wallace, who led Baltimore in receiving last year, is still on the market, as well as Michael Campanaro. Newsome said he's had multiple conversations with Wallace's agent and has also been in contact with Campanaro's.

"We have not closed the door on either one of them," Newsome said. "This time of the year, as we are looking, they are looking. They have to find the best situation for themselves as we try to find the best situation for us."

The other option for adding to the passing attack is using the money on a pass-catching tight end instead of a wide receiver. Some of the top options, such as Jimmy Graham (Green Bay Packers), Trey Burton (Chicago Bears), Tyler Eifert (Cincinnati Bengals) and Austin Seferian-Jenkins (Jacksonville Jaguars), are already gone, but Baltimore is still active in the market.

Newsome made it clear he's looking for more of a receiving tight end.