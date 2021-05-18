Patrick Queen Changes His Jersey to No. 6

Patrick Queen struck out on getting No. 8, but he's still changing his jersey to a single digit.

The second-year linebacker announced on Twitter Tuesday that he's going from No. 48 to No. 6 this season.

Queen wore No. 8 at LSU, but that number belongs to Lamar Jackson, who wasn't giving it up.

With the NFL expanding its allowances for jersey numbers, Queen had the option to switch and capitalized.

It's not a cheap process. Players have to buy the remaining inventory of unsold jerseys with the players' former number (at retail prices), according to Pro Football Talk.

Still, the No. 6 looks pretty hot, and other players agreed:

Safety DeShon Elliott tried to get No. 4 (his college number at Texas) from punter Sam Koch, but the 16-year pro wasn't giving it up.

