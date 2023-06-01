Patrick Queen Focused on 'Being the Best Player That I Can Be' 

Queen is entering the final year of his rookie contract because the Ravens declined his fifth-year option, which would have cost $12.7 million in 2024.

"The fifth-year option was something that was more based on business and the salary-cap economics than actually Patrick Queen and his performance and what he does as a player," DeCosta said.

During his breakout 2022 season, Queen set career highs in tackles (117), sacks (5.0), interceptions (two) and passes defensed (six) last season. Queen elevated his play even before Smith arrived, and together they gave Baltimore arguably the best inside linebacker duo in the NFL. The Ravens defense allowed just 14.7 points per game in the nine regular-season games after Smith came to Baltimore.

Instead of skipping voluntary OTAs after the Ravens declined to pick up his fifth-year option, Queen arrived last week even more determined to play his best football.

"[I'm] just trying to get better," Queen said. "Obviously, Roquan is here now, getting an offseason with us. So, [I'm] just trying to build that chemistry, trying to learn (Defensive Coordinator) Mike (Macdonald) more, trying to learn the defense more, trying to get all of us get on the same page. That's my main focus right now."

Smith, who signed a five-year extension with the Ravens last season that made him the game's highest-paid inside linebacker, knows what it feels like to enter a contract year. He admires the way Queen has handled the situation and loves playing alongside him.