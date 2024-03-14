Patrick Queen, Gus Edwards Send Heartfelt Goodbyes to Baltimore

Patrick Queen is going to the rival Steelers and Gus Edwards is going to the other Harbaugh in Los Angeles, but they both left with class.
The two former Ravens posted heartfelt messages about their time in Baltimore on the day they officially departed in free agency.
Queen wrote, in part, "As I reflect on my time with the Ravens, my heart swells with gratitude. Baltimore, you embraced me from day one, and the energy you brought to every game was incredible. The memories we created together will hold a special place in my heart."
Queen said that "while my journey has led me elsewhere, thank you for supporting me over the past four years," leaving out a mention of the Steelers by name.
A first-round pick in 2020, Queen entered the league young but developed into a very strong all-around linebacker who flourished in his fourth season, earning Pro Bowl honors. Now, he and the Ravens will clash twice a year.
Edwards came to Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and emerged late in that season as a rookie alongside Lamar Jackson to help push the Ravens into the playoffs.
As Edwards heads West, where he'll rejoin former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Edwards wrote, "What a time we had together!"
"The Baltimore Ravens organization took a chance on an undrafted rookie. From that moment, this city embraced me, supporting me every step of the way!" Edwards wrote.
The Ravens have a rich lineage of linebackers, but few grew more during their time in Baltimore than Queen, who handled challenging and good times with the same attitude. He started every single game during his four years as a Raven.
Baltimore has also had its fair share of physical running backs, but few could be counted on more to move the chains in short-yardage situations than Edwards. His powerful, downhill style elicited countless "Gus the Bus" references and social media gifs.