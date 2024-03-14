Patrick Queen, Gus Edwards Send Heartfelt Goodbyes to Baltimore

Patrick Queen is going to the rival Steelers and Gus Edwards is going to the other Harbaugh in Los Angeles, but they both left with class.

The two former Ravens posted heartfelt messages about their time in Baltimore on the day they officially departed in free agency.

Queen wrote, in part, "As I reflect on my time with the Ravens, my heart swells with gratitude. Baltimore, you embraced me from day one, and the energy you brought to every game was incredible. The memories we created together will hold a special place in my heart."