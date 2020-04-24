Patrick Queen Selects His Jersey Number

New Raven Patrick Queen knew he would have to change his uniform number when he got to the NFL. Linebackers aren't allowed to wear single digits.
Landing in Baltimore, however, definitely meant his LSU No. 8 was already taken by the MVP.
"Lamar's got that," Queen said Thursday night with a smile. "It sucks that I have to give it up, but me and [Linebackers Coach] Mike [Macdonald] talked about a number."
It didn't take long for Queen to settle on his jersey – he did so the same night he was drafted. He'll take No. 48, which was previously worn by Patrick Onwuasor, who went to the New York Jets in free agency one month ago. Now No. 48 will go from one Patrick to another.
"[Macdonld] gave me some options and some of them I didn't like but one of them fit perfect. I actually had the number when I was a little league linebacker," Queen said. "I'm going to go ahead and rock No. 48.
"I didn't like the team name, which was the Raiders because that's a team we're going to have to play one day. But I'm excited. I played linebacker when I was little and I was good."