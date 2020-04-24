Patrick Queen Selects His Jersey Number

New Raven Patrick Queen knew he would have to change his uniform number when he got to the NFL. Linebackers aren't allowed to wear single digits.

Landing in Baltimore, however, definitely meant his LSU No. 8 was already taken by the MVP.

"Lamar's got that," Queen said Thursday night with a smile. "It sucks that I have to give it up, but me and [Linebackers Coach] Mike [Macdonald] talked about a number."