Patrick Queen Wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Queen finished the game with nine tackles, and he leads Baltimore in tackles with 42, including two sacks. Starting from Day 1 as the 28th pick in the draft, Queen has made a seamless transition to the NFL and is a key reason the Ravens are yielding just 15.2 points per game, the fewest in the NFL. He is clearly in the running to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, and already has Humphrey's vote.