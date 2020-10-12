Late for Work 10/12: Patrick Queen is Making a Strong Case for Defensive Rookie of the Year

The fact that ESPN didn't include Queen in the top 10 of their rookie rankings seems a little silly now. NBC Sports' Peter King named Queen as one of his two defensive players of the week, along with the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald.

"The rookie from LSU tormented the rookie from LSU (Bengals QB Joe Burrow) most of the day, with six tackles, a sack, two fumbles recovered and a fourth-quarter fumble returned for a 53-yard TD to clinch a 27-0 rout of the division rivals," King wrote. "The game was a wow for Baltimore's first-round pick, and a sign to Burrow of how far his team has to go to catch one of football's premier teams."

It's still early, but Queen is already living up to the linebacker standard in Baltimore. He entered Sunday's game with 33 tackles. The only other Ravens defender to have that many through their first four games was C.J. Mosley.