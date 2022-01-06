Patrick Ricard Lands on Injured Reserve, Nick Boyle on COVID List

Ravens Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard will end the regular season on injured reserve, meaning he won't play in the finale against Pittsburgh.

Ricard and tight end Nick Boyle have also been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which could mean the Ravens are without two of their best blockers.

After a three-game absence, Ricard returned to play against the Los Angeles Rams last week. He played 28 offensive snaps in the must-win game. Now Ricard's season is done unless the Ravens make the playoffs. He would be eligible to come back for the AFC championship.

It's been a difficult season for Boyle, as his return from last year's major knee injury was delayed. He missed the first nine games, returned for two, went back out for two and then played the past three weeks against the Packers, Bengals and Rams (all 20 snaps or below). Boyle made his lone catch versus the Rams for a 2-yard gain.

The Ravens could've used Boyle and Ricard's blocking this week, especially with Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt coming to town with 21.5 sacks and looking to break Michael Strahan's single-season sack record.