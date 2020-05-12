Ravens Officially Sign Pernell McPhee to Bolster Front Seven

Jaylon Ferguson stepped into McPhee's starting role last year and played well, and the Ravens will want to allow their rising sophomore to continue his growth. Using McPhee in rotation with Ferguson can help cut down on the 10-year veteran's snaps and keep him healthier.

Considering the Ravens didn't select an outside linebacker in this year's draft, there was a need for more depth to join Matthew Judon, Ferguson and Tyus Bowser.

McPhee's impact goes beyond the stats, as the 31-year-old Super Bowl winner is also a respected leader in the locker room, devoted worker in practice and rugged player on the field. He will be a great role model for the team's younger defenders, including rookie inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison.

The Ravens did add undrafted pass rusher Chauncey Rivers from Mississippi State, the same school McPhee attended. They also both transferred to Mississippi State from community college, and it would not be at all surprising to see McPhee take him under his wing.