Around the AFC North: Peter King Says Trading Up for Jalen Carter Would Be 'Perfect Fit' for Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers: Peter King Says Mike Tomlin Would Be Perfect Coach for Jalen Carter

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, a potential top-10 pick, would be a "perfect fit" for the Steelers if they decide to trade up, according to Peter King of NBC’s Pro Football Talk.

Carter pleaded no contest to charges of racing and reckless driving connected with the deaths of teammate Devin Willock and Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy in an accident on Jan. 15. Carter also struggled at his Pro Day in March. However, he was perhaps the most dominant defensive player in college football last season while helping Georgia win its second straight national championship.

It remains to be seen where Carter will land, but King suggested Pittsburgh could trade up from No. 17 to No. 9 to grab Carter if he's still on the board. The Steelers have seven draft picks, including four in the top 80 – (17, 32, 49, 80).

"Best rumor of the week: Steelers trading up from 17 to nine if Carter's there," King wrote. "There could not be a more perfect coach for Carter than Mike Tomlin."

Carter declined all pre-draft visits with teams that didn't have a top-10 pick. However, he will attend next week's draft in Kansas City and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, doesn't think Carter will have a long wait in the green room.