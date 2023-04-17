Presented by

Around the AFC North: Peter King Says Trading Up for Jalen Carter Would Be 'Perfect Fit' for Steelers

Apr 17, 2023
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) rushes the line of scrimmage during the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ryan Kang/AP Photos)

Pittsburgh Steelers: Peter King Says Mike Tomlin Would Be Perfect Coach for Jalen Carter

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, a potential top-10 pick, would be a "perfect fit" for the Steelers if they decide to trade up, according to Peter King of NBC’s Pro Football Talk.

Carter pleaded no contest to charges of racing and reckless driving connected with the deaths of teammate Devin Willock and Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy in an accident on Jan. 15. Carter also struggled at his Pro Day in March. However, he was perhaps the most dominant defensive player in college football last season while helping Georgia win its second straight national championship.

It remains to be seen where Carter will land, but King suggested Pittsburgh could trade up from No. 17 to No. 9 to grab Carter if he's still on the board. The Steelers have seven draft picks, including four in the top 80 – (17, 32, 49, 80).

"Best rumor of the week: Steelers trading up from 17 to nine if Carter's there," King wrote. "There could not be a more perfect coach for Carter than Mike Tomlin."

Carter declined all pre-draft visits with teams that didn't have a top-10 pick. However, he will attend next week's draft in Kansas City and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, doesn't think Carter will have a long wait in the green room.

"We definitely would have skipped it if I thought there was the potential of him falling out of the top 10," Rosenhaus told King. "I'm not concerned in the slightest about that."

Cincinnati Bengals: Pass-Catching Running Back Would Fill a Potential Void

With uncertainty surrounding Joe Mixon’s future in Cincinnati, and Samaje Perine signing with the Broncos in free agency, the Bengals could spend a Day 2 or Day 3 pick on a running back.

Bengals opponents focus on trying to contain wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, leaving quarterback Joe Burrow with plenty of opportunities to check down. Mixon caught a career-high 60 passes for 441 yards and two touchdowns last season, but the Bengals may look for a younger, elusive running back who can make people miss after the catch.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic has listed several Day 2 or Day 3 running backs that the Bengals may target in the draft including Zach Charbonnet of UCLA, Roschon Johnson of Texas and Kendre Miller of TCU.

Joel Klatt of FOX Sports also thinks Charbonet would be a wise choice for the Bengals.

"This is a team that needs a running back with Samaje Perine, letting him go," Klatt said. "Zach Charbonnet could easily replace what Samaje Perrine could give you on that offensive side."

Cleveland Browns: Offensive Lineman Michael Dunn Re-Signs

The Browns announced Monday that they had re-signed offensive lineman Michael Dunn, who had been a free agent. Cleveland also signed two exclusive rights players, cornerback Thomas Graham and defensive tackle Ben Stille, as the team began its offseason workouts.

Dunn has been with Cleveland since 2020, serving an important role as a backup offensive lineman who can play all five positions. He occasionally lines up as blocking tight end in Cleveland's strong rushing attack that features Nick Chubb, who has enjoyed four straight 1,000-yard seasons. Dunn played eight games for the Browns in 2022 before his season ended due to a back injury.

