Playmakers Make Plays: Mark Andrews and Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Shine

Lamar Jackson kept throwing it, and Mark Andrews and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown kept catching it.
It was almost like the Ravens turned Monday Night Football into backyard football, and the Indianapolis Colts could not contain Jackson and his two favorite playmakers. Their offensive abilities helped Baltimore pull off a dramatic 31-25 victory in overtime during a memorable night at M&T Bank Stadium that won't be forgotten by those who saw it.
Andrews (11 catches, 147 yards, two touchdowns, two two-point conversions) made a Monday night statement on why he should be regarded as one of the NFL's top tight ends, making one clutch catch after another.
Brown (nine catches, 125 yards, two touchdowns) delivered with explosive plays when the Ravens desperately needed them, and caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime to end a sensational game.
When the Ravens won the coin toss in overtime, Brown believed the offense would end the game.
"I 100 percent knew we were going to win," Brown said.
Jackson was the game's dominant player, passing for a career-high 442 yards and refusing to let the Ravens lose. But he couldn't have done it without his wingmen, Andrews and Brown. The Ravens' top receiver and tight end have grown in this offense with Jackson, and every year they become more in sync with their quarterback's special abilities.
Even when the Ravens fell behind 22-3 in the second half, they never believed they were out of it. They knew Jackson would make plays, so Brown and Andrews kept finding ways to get open.
"I'm so happy for our playmakers," Head Coach John Harbaugh. "I knew they were going to make plays and they did."
Brown is one of the NFL's fastest players, one who can explode at any time. Late in the third quarter, he gave the Ravens a spark they desperately needed when they trailed 22-3 and looked on the verge of being blown out.
Instead, the Ravens rallied. On first-and-10 from the Colts 43, Brown streaked down the sideline and Jackson hit him with a perfect deep ball as Brown raced past his defender after a perfect double move.
"We knew we weren't out of it," Brown said.
Brown's touchdown catch pulled the Ravens to within 22-9 and gave them life. Then on their next possession, Andrews took over. He made three catches during 55-yard touchdown drive, including a one-handed grab for a 27-yard gain.
Andrews capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown catch that pulled Baltimore to within 25-15 with 9:44 left in regulation. Naturally, the Ravens went for two points and Andrews delivered again, catching the conversion pass from Jackson that made the score 25-17, and the Ravens could feel momentum turning in their favor.
"This was another testament to this team and the belief that we have every game," Andrews said. "Down 22-3, whatever it was, we were still going."
Baltimore tied the game with an 11-play, 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter, and Brown and Andrews were in the center of the action. A 20-yard completion from Jackson to Brown gave Baltimore a first down at the Colts' 33-yard line, and Andrews finished the drive with a 4-yard touchdown catch.
With just 46 seconds left in regulation, the Ravens still trailed 25-23 and needed the two-point conversion to tie. Andrews delivered again, cutting from left to right into Jackson's view and making a difficult catch despite being tightly covered.
Andrews said he had special motivation to play well Monday night.
"My grandma passed this week and I wanted to play for her," Andrews said. "I was sad I wasn't able to be there for her but she means a lot to me. Growing up, she lived like a block away. I'd ride to her house and all of our family is praying for her. I was glad I was able to play for her. She's biggest Ravens fan ever. She looked up every article y'all have ever written. I know she's looking down on me watching and I'm extremely blessed to have had her in my life."
This is Andrews' fourth season playing with Jackson and Brown's third. They are close friends and spend time working out with each other during the offseason, building on the strong bond they have already established. Opponents know that in clutch situations Jackson looks for Brown and Andrews, but they keep adding adjustments to routes and gaining even more familiarity with each other.
In the second half, everything came together for them, and watching Jackson work with his top two targets was special. Andrews was one of the game's stars, but he gave credit to the entire offense for pulling out the victory.
"I think we're growing, we're getting better, we're getting more mature," Andrews said. "All of those things that happen over the years. We have that connection. We've always had it, but when you have guys all around you that are making plays, it's hard to stop that."