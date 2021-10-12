Playmakers Make Plays: Mark Andrews and Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Shine

"My grandma passed this week and I wanted to play for her," Andrews said. "I was sad I wasn't able to be there for her but she means a lot to me. Growing up, she lived like a block away. I'd ride to her house and all of our family is praying for her. I was glad I was able to play for her. She's biggest Ravens fan ever. She looked up every article y'all have ever written. I know she's looking down on me watching and I'm extremely blessed to have had her in my life."