Presented by

John Harbaugh Gives Update on Injuries, Ravens Make Two Roster Moves

Jan 15, 2024 at 04:53 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

11523N&N
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: WR Zay Flowers, CB Marlon Humphrey

Having a bye gave the Ravens time to get healthier, and Head Coach John Harbaugh has "optimism" that he'll see players gradually return to practice this week.

Zay Flowers (calf), Marlon Humphrey (calf), Odafe Oweh (ankle), Malik Harrison (groin) and Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder) did not practice Friday, the most recent session open to the media. Humphrey and Harrison, who did not play in the regular-season finale against the Steelers, were both running on an adjacent field Friday during the early portion of practice.

"We're pretty optimistic about everybody, varying degrees of optimism with certain guys," Harbaugh said. "It's just like any week, you have to see it unfold. Some guys are good to go. Other guys are going to be more day by day."

In another development Friday, Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews returned to practice for the first time since ankle surgery, opening his 21-day window to be moved from injured reserve to the active roster. Andrews hopes to return at some point in the playoffs. The Ravens now have two open spots on their 53-man roster.

In Monday roster moves, second-year cornerback Pepe Williams (ankle) was placed on injured reserve and veteran wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was released. The Ravens also have wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay and defensive back Ar'Darius Washington in the middle of their injured reserve practice window.

Harbaugh said the coaching staff would make a determination this week if veteran running back Dalvin Cook would be activated off the practice squad for the divisional playoff game. The Ravens signed Cook last week after he was released by the Jets, and he is itching for an opportunity.

"We'll just look at it and see from a gameplan standpoint and opportunity standpoint what makes our team the strongest at this particular time based on what we're going to try and do offensively," Harbaugh said.

Saturday Stadium Practice Was Good 'Psychologically'

The Ravens held a closed Saturday practice at M&T Bank Stadium, something they didn't do in 2019 when they had a first-round bye. Harbaugh said he was pleased with the results.

"I thought it was really good," Harbaugh said. "We had an hour and a half practice. We were running around, fast timing, execution and good spirits. It was cold and windy, and we had a sense of the stadium.

"I think it was good to get in there psychologically just to feel that. Just even driving down to the stadium, you felt that it's like a game because that's what we do. We drive to the stadium for our home games. All of that, to me, helped us stay psychologically in the right place."

Harbaugh felt the entire bye week went well, with the Ravens practicing Wednesday through Saturday to stay sharp, while players who were injured focused on improving their health.

"I think it was good just from the mental standpoint and also certainly the recovery standpoint," Harbaugh said. "It's the late season of a long season. We had a lot of very physical games down the stretch.

"I think the mental rest was valuable. You work hard to get that bye. I don't think anybody's ever requested not to have the bye when they've earned it, have they? It's definitely a positive, and I know our guys looked at it that way. We had a really good week of practice. We did what we needed to do."

Ravens Not Concerned With Possibility of Cold Temps for Playoff Game

The weekend weather forecast in Baltimore is calling for high temperatures in the upper 20's to low 30's, dropping to the mid-to-low 20's in the evening. However, that's quite balmy compared to the snow in upstate New York that postponed the Bills-Steelers game until Monday, or the sub-zero temperatures during the Chiefs' victory over the Dolphins on Saturday night.

Harbaugh said he was not worried about the forecast.

"It's not going to be as cold as it was in Kansas City," Harbaugh said. "It's not going to be as much snow as there was in Buffalo. So we're good."

The decision to move the Bills-Steelers game from Sunday to Monday made the Ravens wait longer to know their next opponent, or whether they would play Saturday or Sunday. Harbaugh said the team was taking the different possibilities in stride.

"There's no frustration," Harbaugh said. "We're excited to be in this situation. We're fired up to have an opportunity to play in the divisional round. That's deep in the playoffs. We're hoping to play our best football game of the season. Really, that's all that's on our minds."

Weight Room and Conditioning Work Has Played Vital Role in Success

Harbaugh gave props to first-year Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Scott Elliott and the entire strength and conditioning staff for the work they are doing this season.

"We have a great group with [Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coaches] Ron [Shrift], Anthony [Watson], Kay [Buskey]," Harbaugh said. "All three do a fantastic job and [Football Performance Coordinator] Sam Rosengarten, who I put in that category as well. But Scott led it, and it was really an evolution of what we've been doing. We felt we were doing a lot of great things in the weight room.

"We felt like we had a very good program, and I have a lot of respect for [Former Strength & Conditioning Coordinator] Steve Saunders. He worked really hard and did a heck of a job and made us a strong and in-condition football team. Scott stepped in, and in maybe a little bit of a tough circumstance, right? He just handled it gracefully and aggressively and did a great job. He's one of the stars of the season – not just Scott, but the whole group I just mentioned before. That weight room is one of the stars of the season for sure. The guys love going in there."

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh Discusses Timetable for Mark Andrews' Return

Dennard Wilson has interviewed for the Giants' defensive coordinator position. John Harbaugh shares his thoughts on legendary coaches moving on.
news

Dalvin Cook Wants to Show the World 'I'm Still Here'

Veteran RB Dalvin Cook knew he wanted to join the Ravens when he was granted his release from the Jets.
news

Dalvin Cook Has Fans in Ravens' Locker Room; Could Be a 'Very Valuable Weapon'

John Harbaugh is pleased to see multiple coaches on the Ravens' staff being interviewed. Harbaugh discusses why the Ravens decided to schedule a Saturday practice at M&T Bank Stadium during their bye week. Rooting for Joe Flacco comes naturally for Harbaugh, except when he's on the opposite sideline.
news

Geno Stone Reacts to Pro Bowl Snub

Making the Pro Bowl was emotional for Patrick Queen. Baltimore's run defense will be tested by the Steelers. Tyler Huntley looks forward to his first start of the year. 
news

Lamar Jackson, Patrick Queen Don't Fear Getting Rusty During Bye

The Ravens have mapped out their schedule for their bye week. Malik Cunningham will be available against the Steelers to play both quarterback and wide receiver. John Harbaugh will attend the College Football National Championship to support his brother.
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Hasn't Made Decisions Yet on Who Plays vs. Steelers

'Way too early to say' if any injuries in Week 17 will impact playoff status. Ben Cleveland had an impressive showing starting at right guard. Rashod Bateman's big day could be a prelude of things to come.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. on Remainder of Season: 'How Do You Want to Be Remembered?'

Jaylen Waddle's absence doesn't change Ravens' strategy. Odell Beckham Jr. has big-time respect for Jalen Ramsey. Former Raven Zach Sieler is having a career year.
news

Dolphins Have Speed, But Ravens Plan to Have Answers 

Mike Macdonald reacts to hearing his name mentioned as a potential head coach candidate. A chance to clinch the No. 1 seed as the Ravens' attention. Todd Monken likes what he sees from Rashod Bateman.
news

Lamar Jackson 'Loves' Tua Tagovailoa's Game

John Harbaugh gives update on Mark Andrews' recovery. Lamar Jackson has made reducing fumbles a priority. Raheem Mostert, who had a brief stint with the Ravens, has become a premier running back in Miami.
news

Mark Andrews Spotted in Ravens Locker Room After Practice

Melvin Gordon wants to make the most of his opportunity. Odell Beckham Jr. returns to practice but Arthur Maulet is absent. Josh Johnson reflects on his time with the 49ers. Malik Harrison has found his niche at SAM linebacker.
news

Ravens Confident Running Backs Will Step Up

Ravens want to get better on fourth down. Daniel Faalele is building confidence. Josh Johnson looks back on his time with 49ers.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising