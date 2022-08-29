Poe Is Resting Comfortably, Awaiting Further Tests

Perhaps the biggest news to come out of Saturday's Ravens preseason finale was the injury to Poe during the inaugural mascot classic.
Poe was carted off the field at the end of the halftime game after crashing to the turf.
The Ravens released an update on Poe's condition Sunday afternoon, thanking fans for their outpouring of support and concern.
"Poe took some damage to his drumstick and ruffled some feathers last night during his Mascot Classic. We'll continue to share updates on Poe's status, but he's resting comfortably in his perch awaiting further test results."
"No updates on that. There will be an MRI tomorrow, I'm sure," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Saturday night.