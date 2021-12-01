Power Rankings: Even With AFC's Best Record, Ravens at No. 12 in USA Today

When Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked in Monday's press conference about the Ravens "winning ugly" against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night, he replied: "I guess one man's trash is another man's treasure. I think it was a beautiful win last night against a very good team."

There are no style points in the standings, where the Ravens (8-3) currently are the No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, when it comes to power rankings, style matters and beauty is in the eye of the pundits.

In the six major power rankings, Baltimore is ranked as high as No. 4 (ESPN, Sports Illustrated) and as low as No. 12 (USA Today).

Sports Illustrated moved the Ravens up six spots, clearly seeing the beauty in the Ravens notching a gritty win over an AFC North rival despite Lamar Jackson throwing a career-high four interceptions.