Power Rankings: Pundits Seem Perplexed By Ravens After Wild Wins

There wasn't much movement for the Ravens in the latest power rankings.

In the six power rankings we sampled, the Ravens were either No. 7 or No. 8. Their biggest jump was going from No. 10 to No. 8 in CBS Sports' rankings, while their biggest fall was from No. 5 to No. 7 in NFL.com's rankings.

With all but one of the Ravens' five games this season coming down to the final play — including wins over the Colts and Lions, who are a combined 1-9 — no one seems to know quite what to make of Baltimore at this point.

Are the Ravens an elite team? Are they really not as good as their 4-1 record?

"Great teams blow out their opponents. They don't count on pulling out one-score wins," The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker wrote. "The Ravens came off the field [after beating the Colts] glowing, but they also came off knowing they have much room to improve."

That's especially true on defense.