Power Rankings: Pundits Seem Perplexed By Ravens After Wild Wins

Oct 13, 2021 at 10:10 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

There wasn't much movement for the Ravens in the latest power rankings.

In the six power rankings we sampled, the Ravens were either No. 7 or No. 8. Their biggest jump was going from No. 10 to No. 8 in CBS Sports' rankings, while their biggest fall was from No. 5 to No. 7 in NFL.com's rankings.

With all but one of the Ravens' five games this season coming down to the final play — including wins over the Colts and Lions, who are a combined 1-9 — no one seems to know quite what to make of Baltimore at this point.

Are the Ravens an elite team? Are they really not as good as their 4-1 record?

"Great teams blow out their opponents. They don't count on pulling out one-score wins," The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker wrote. "The Ravens came off the field [after beating the Colts] glowing, but they also came off knowing they have much room to improve."

That's especially true on defense.

"That was a special comeback by the Ravens on Monday night. Lamar Jackson has made huge strides as a passer. But that defense has issues," CBS Sports' Pete Prisco wrote.

Source Ranking Last Week's Ranking Comments
NFL.com No. 7 No. 5 “Lamar Jackson reminded the world on Monday night that he is one of one. The Ravens' quarterback authored the greatest passing game of his career, carving up the Colts for 442 yards and four touchdowns in a ridiculous comeback win.” – Dan Hanzus
Bleacher Report No. 7 No. 8 “For much of Monday night's tilt with the Indianapolis Colts, it looked like the Ravens were headed for a defeat at the hands of the team that used to call Baltimore home. Then Lamar Jackson put on his cape and took over.”
ESPN No. 8 No. 7 N/A
Sports Illustrated No. 7 No. 8 “What a comeback on Monday night, and what a freaking amazing football player Lamar Jackson is. Here’s hoping he gets the credit he deserves for the work he’s put in to improving as a passer.” – Albert Breer
CBS Sports No. 8 No. 10 “That was a special comeback by the Ravens on Monday night. Lamar Jackson has made huge strides as a passer. But that defense has issues.” – Pete Prisco
USA Today No. 7 No. 7 “Credit Baltimore's resolve — and QB Lamar Jackson’s — as it stole a game it probably didn't deserve to win. Credit the football gods for withholding the record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games, which John Harbaugh's team definitely didn't deserve to claim.” – Nate Davis

