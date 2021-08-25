Practice Report: James Proche II Returns, Greg Roman Not Worried About His Preseason

The next step for Proche is taking his production into games. He has three catches for 14 yards during Baltimore's first two preseason contests, but Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman has seen plenty of evidence to believe Proche is ready for a larger role.

"We look at everything," Roman said. "Practice, the games, how many opportunities has he had [and] what is he doing with those opportunities. As a receiver, you can't make the quarterback throw it to you, but are you open? Did you do the right things? Those are the things that we're looking at. And then, when you have your opportunities, what are you doing with them?