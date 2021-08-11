Practice Report: With Other Wide Receivers Out, James Proche II Turns in Another Solid Day

There were 21 players missing from practice, the most since training camp began, and the wide receiver room was particularly depleted with Rashod Bateman (soft-tissue), Marquise Brown (hamstring), Sammy Watkins, Miles Boykin (hamstring) and Deon Cain (undisclosed) not in action.

That meant plenty of reps for Proche and he took advantage. As a rookie, he played just 25 offensive snaps and was targeted just three times, making one catch for 14 yards. He's one of many receivers in the mix for more playing time, and Proche looks more comfortable in the offense and has stacked consistent practices since the start of camp.

"Those guys that are out there every day that prove that they're durable and they have the ability to be on the field, that counts for a lot," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's out here making plays every day. He has plenty of things to work on in terms of our offense and what he needs to do, but I'm nothing but pleased with James Proche."

The hot conditions tested everyone's stamina, but Harbaugh said he was pleased with the concentration and effort during the dog days of training camp in Week 3.