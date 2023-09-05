Press Release: 23rd Annual Honor Row Recipients

Sep 05, 2023 at 03:16 PM
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism (GOSV) announced Tuesday the recipients of the 23rd annual Honor Rows program, presented by M&T Bank. During each Ravens home game of the 2023 regular season, the program will honor representatives from 14 youth groups or organizations that provide outstanding volunteer service to their communities.

The winning groups will receive tickets to a game, Honor Rows t-shirts, a pre-game on-field visit and in-game recognition on the RavensVision boards. In addition, WBAL-TV 11, the Ravens' official broadcast partner, will periodically feature Honor Rows recipients during on-air news segments.

Honorees have demonstrated a strong commitment to servicing the local community and were selected by a panel of GOSV, Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank staff.

The 2023 Honor Rows recipients are listed below:

  • Boys and Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (Anne Arundel County)
  • Best Buddies in Maryland (state of Maryland)
  • Camp Joy (Morgan County, WV, Fulton County, PA & Washington County, MD)
  • Drug Free Cecil Youth Coalition (Cecil County)
  • First Fruit Farms (state of Maryland)
  • I AM MENtality TLC (Baltimore City)
  • Maryland SPCA (state of Maryland)
  • Maryland National Guard Freestate ChalleNge Academy (state of Maryland)
  • Montgomery County Recreation (Montgomery County)
  • No Boundaries Youth Organizers (Baltimore City)
  • Stephen Decatur High School Surfrider Club (North Worcester County)
  • STYLES – Stylist Thriving Young Ladies Embracing Success (Montgomery County)
  • We Cancerve Movement Inc. (Baltimore City, Baltimore County & Harford County)
  • Weave (state of Maryland)

