Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Community Quarterback Award

BALTIMORE RAVENS COMMUNITY QUARTERBACK AWARD

Nominations Accepted Through Nov. 19

Through its annual Community Quarterback Award, the Baltimore Ravens have partnered with T. Rowe Price and the National Football League to honor exceptional Maryland volunteers who devote their time to strengthening our communities.

Supported by the Ravens Foundation, Inc., T. Rowe Price and the NFL Foundation, the award recognizes individuals who exemplify leadership, dedication and commitment to improving the neighborhoods in which they live. Volunteers ages 13 and older, who provide extraordinary service to local nonprofits, are eligible for the 2021 Community Quarterback Award. Charitable organizations are encouraged to nominate their remarkable volunteers, and individuals may nominate themselves.

Applications for the 2021 Community Quarterback Award are open and can be completed online at https://www.baltimoreravens.com/community/programs through November 19. All nominees will be celebrated by the Ravens for their commitment to bettering Maryland communities.

"While this past year has been, and continues to be, challenging for so many members of our community, local heroes have never faltered in their pursuit of a better future for our city," Jonet Johnson, senior consultant in corporate responsibility at T. Rowe Price stated. "We are excited to continue partnering with the Ravens to highlight those who are working to build a better tomorrow and demonstrating what it means to be a game-changer today."

The award recipients will, protocol-permitting, be honored at the Ravens-Rams game on January 2, 2022. Honorees will also receive Ravens apparel and a financial grant benefiting their respective nonprofit.

The 2020 Community Quarterback Award winners were:

Lana Anderson – Small Things Matter

Aaron Augustine – Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Linda Carney – LifeStyles of Maryland Foundation, Inc.

Tyde-Courtney Edwards – FORCE: Upsetting Rape Culture

Danny Farrar – Platoon 22

John Fry – Community Action Council of Howard County

Abdul Hadi Winder – Corner Team, Inc.

Dave Hall – The Image Center of MD

Bob Signor – Special Olympics Maryland

Leo Zerhusen – HOPE For All

About the Ravens Foundation, Inc.

The Ravens Foundation is committed to improving, encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth in the Baltimore area, as well as other parts of the state of Maryland. The foundation focuses on programs that help youth, and in some cases their families, with various needs, including housing, hunger, education, athletics and mentoring.

Please visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/community for more information.

About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a global investment management organization with $1.61 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research. For more information, visit troweprice.com or our Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook sites.

