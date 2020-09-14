Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Community Quarterback Award

Through its annual Community Quarterback Award, the Baltimore Ravens have partnered with T. Rowe Price and the National Football League to honor exceptional Maryland volunteers who devote their time to strengthening our communities.

Supported by the Ravens Foundation, Inc., T. Rowe Price and the NFL Foundation, the award recognizes individuals who exemplify leadership, dedication and commitment to improving the neighborhoods in which they live. Volunteers ages 13 and older, who provide extraordinary service to local nonprofits, are eligible for the 2020 Community Quarterback Award. Charitable organizations are encouraged to nominate their remarkable volunteers, and individuals may nominate themselves.

Applications for the 2020 Community Quarterback Award are open and can be completed online at https://www.baltimoreravens.com/community/community-qb through October 23. All nominees will be celebrated by the Ravens for their commitment to bettering Maryland communities.

"It's always an honor to highlight and support the great work in our communities, but we're particularly excited about this year's Community Quarterback Award," Watikqua Lange, program manager in Corporate Responsibility at T. Rowe Price stated. "2020 has been a difficult year by any measure, and there are so many members of our community who have risen to the challenge and worked tirelessly to keep our city strong and healthy. We're inspired by their tenacity and commitment and are pleased to shine a spotlight on it.

"Our city has many tireless game-changers that are making our community a better place. We're excited to partner with the Ravens to shine a light on the contributions of some of Baltimore's most dedicated volunteers."

The award recipients will be acknowledged through Ravens social media channels. Honorees will receive Ravens apparel and a financial grant benefiting their respective nonprofit.

The 2019 Community Quarterback Award winners were:

Edward Benesch (Fallston Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Company)

Robert Cradle (Rob's Barbershop Community Foundation)

Wayman Hicks (Adopt-A-Block, Inc.)

Carol Shutt (Casey Cares Foundation)

Michaela West (Good Knight Child Empowerment Network, Inc.)

About the Ravens Foundation, Inc.

The Ravens Foundation is committed to improving, encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth in the Baltimore area, as well as other parts of the state of Maryland. The foundation focuses on programs that help youth, and in some cases their families, with various needs, including housing, hunger, education, athletics and mentoring.

Please visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/community for more information.

About T. Rowe Price