Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Community Quarterback Award

Through its annual Community Quarterback Award, the Baltimore Ravens have partnered with T. Rowe Price and the National Football League to honor exceptional Maryland volunteers who devote their time to strengthening our communities.

Supported by the Ravens Foundation, Inc., T. Rowe Price and the NFL Foundation, the award recognizes individuals who exemplify leadership, dedication and commitment to improving the neighborhoods in which they live. Volunteers ages 13 and older, who provide extraordinary service to local nonprofits, are eligible for the 2023 Community Quarterback Award. Charitable organizations are encouraged to nominate their remarkable volunteers, and individuals may nominate themselves.

Applications for the 2023 Community Quarterback Award are open and can be completed online at https://www.baltimoreravens.com/community/programs through Nov. 18. All nominees will be celebrated by the Ravens for their commitment to bettering Maryland communities.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with the Baltimore Ravens to recognize individuals and organizations dedicated to the betterment of our city," Raymone Jackson, T. Rowe's head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility stated. "Award recipients are a shining example of the countless efforts, both big and small, that contribute to creating a better future for communities every day."

The award recipients will be honored at the Ravens-Dolphins game on Dec. 31. Honorees will also receive Ravens apparel and a financial grant benefiting their respective nonprofit.

The 2023 Community Quarterback Award winners were:

Alejandra Ivanovich – Amigos of Baltimore County

Detective Jahlik Mathis – Police and Sneaks, Inc.

Kelly Ryan – Love In The Trenches

Laure Ruth – Women's Law Center of Maryland

Lonnie Walker – J.O.Y. Baltimore

About the Ravens Foundation, Inc.

The Ravens Foundation is committed to improving, encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth in the Baltimore area, as well as other parts of the state of Maryland. The foundation focuses on programs that help youth, and in some cases their families, with various needs, including housing, hunger, education, athletics and mentoring.

Please visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/community for more information.

About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price manages $1.35 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

