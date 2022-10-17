Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Community Quarterback Award

Through their annual Community Quarterback Award, the Baltimore Ravens have partnered with T. Rowe Price and the National Football League to honor exceptional Maryland volunteers who devote their time to strengthening our communities.

Supported by the Ravens Foundation, Inc., T. Rowe Price and the NFL Foundation, the award recognizes individuals who exemplify leadership, dedication and commitment to improving the neighborhoods in which they live. Volunteers ages 13 and older who provide extraordinary service to local nonprofits are eligible for the 2022 Community Quarterback Award. Charitable organizations are encouraged to nominate their remarkable volunteers, and individuals may nominate themselves.

Applications for the 2022 Community Quarterback Award are open and can be completed online at https://www.baltimoreravens.com/community/programs through Nov. 18. All nominees will be celebrated by the Ravens for their commitment to bettering Maryland communities.

"While this past year has been, and continues to be, challenging for so many members of our community, local heroes have never faltered in their pursuit of a better future for our city," Jonet Johnson, Associate Experience Manager and AVP at T. Rowe Price stated. "We are excited to continue partnering with the Ravens to highlight those who are working to build a better tomorrow and demonstrating what it means to be a game-changer today."

The award recipients will be honored at the Ravens-Steelers game on Jan. 1, 2023. Honorees will also receive Ravens apparel and a financial grant benefiting their respective nonprofit.

The 2021 Community Quarterback Award winners were:

Heber Brown III – The Black Church Food Security Network

Grace Callwood – We Cancerve Movement, Inc.

Christopher Dipnarine – 4MYCITY Inc

Sandie Nagel – Weekend Backpacks for Homeless Kids, Inc.

Julie Traut – Christian Youth Athletics

About the Ravens Foundation, Inc.

The Ravens Foundation is committed to improving, encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth in the Baltimore area, as well as other parts of the state of Maryland. The foundation focuses on programs that help youth, and in some cases their families, with various needs, including housing, hunger, education, athletics and mentoring.

Please visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/community for more information.

About T. Rowe Price