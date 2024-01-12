Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Divisional Playoff Festivities & Fan Event Schedule

As Baltimore Ravens players and coaches continue preparing for their Divisional Round playoff game next weekend (Jan. 20 or Jan. 21), the organization will provide opportunities for fans to celebrate the 2023 AFC North Champions' postseason run.

A schedule for next week's events is outlined below. Updates and complete details can be found at baltimoreravens.com/playoffs.

Car Stenciling, presented by Safeway

On Wednesday (Jan. 17) morning, from 6 – 10 a.m., fans can visit M&T Bank Stadium to have a brand-new Raven eyes logo stenciled on their cars in Lot D. Fans will also receive giveaways from the Ravens, Safeway and M&T Bank, while members of Baltimore's Marching Ravens, Cheerleaders and mascots are on hand to provide playoff excitement.

Official Playoff Pop-Up Shop

The official Ravens Playoff Pop-Up Shop returns on Thursday (Jan. 18), Friday (Jan. 19) and Saturday (Jan. 20) at M&T Bank Stadium from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. each day. Free parking is available in Lot B, as fans will be able to choose from the largest selection of Ravens gear in the city to prepare for the playoffs.

Note: If the Ravens' Divisional Round game takes place on Jan. 20, the Pop-Up Shop will be closed on that date.

Playoff Rallies, presented by Miller Lite

The Ravens will bring Legends, Cheerleaders and mascots to four locations in Baltimore on Thursday (Jan. 18) night (exact times to be shared next week). Locations include Mother's North Grille (2450 Broad Ave., Timonium, 21093), Hightopps Backstage Bar & Grille (2306 York Rd., Timonium, 21093), The Valley Inn (10501 Falls Rd., Timonium, 21093) and Looney's Pub Perry Hall (8706 Belair Rd., Nottingham, 21236), with Miller Lite specials at all locations. Fans will have an opportunity to watch the Ravens conduct a live broadcast of The Lounge podcast at Mother's North Grille from 6:45 – 7:30 p.m.

Purple Friday Fuel-Up

The 98 Rock Justin, Scott and Spiegel Morning Show will broadcast live from Jimmy's Famous Seafood Restaurant (6526 Holabird Ave., Baltimore, 21224) on Friday (Jan. 19) from 6 – 10 a.m. The Ravens' playoff Purple Friday Caravan will make a stop from 6:45 – 7:45 a.m. at the Fuel-Up, with Legends, Cheerleaders, Baltimore's Marching Ravens and giveaways for fans to enjoy.

Playoff Purple Friday Caravan

The Ravens will make stops throughout Baltimore City and Carroll County on Friday (Jan. 19), beginning at Jimmy's Famous Seafood (as noted above) and then moving on to Dunkin' in Hampstead (822 S. Main St., Hampstead, 21074), M&T Bank in Hampstead (1200 N. Main St., Hampstead, 21074), Verizon Wireless in Westminster (625 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, 21157) and Safeway in Eldersburg (1312 Londontowne Blvd., Eldersburg, 21784).

Purple Friday Rallies w/ County Executive Johnny Olszewski & Mayor Brandon Scott

Additional Purple Friday rallies will be held in Towson and Baltimore City, where Ravens Cheerleaders, mascots and members of Baltimore's Marching Ravens join government officials for a playoff celebration on Friday (Jan. 19). Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott will take part in the events, scheduled as follows:

11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m., Towson Patriot Plaza (400 Washington Ave., Towson, 21204)

(400 Washington Ave., Towson, 21204) 12 – 1:15 p.m., Baltimore City Hall (100 Holliday St., Baltimore, 21202)

– ONGOING PLAYOFF FESTIVITIES –

NEW: Create Your Own Billboard

Fans now have the opportunity to create their own "Don't Blink" playoff billboards by uploading photos to the Ravens' billboard generator. Select versions will be shown in rotation alongside Ravens playoff advertising on digital billboards throughout Baltimore. Once approved, fans will be able to share their billboards on social media, and all entrants will have a chance to win an autographed LB Patrick Queen helmet. Full details can be found at baltimoreravens.com/fans/playoffs/fan-billboards.

Week of Winning, presented by Dunkin'

Fans are encouraged to partake in Week of Winning across all official Ravens digital platforms. The contests begin Monday (Jan. 15) and offer daily prizes all week, such as free Dunkin' coffee for a year, autographed Ravens memorabilia and Ravens game tickets for the 2024 season. Full details can be found at baltimoreravens.com/weekofwinning.

Letters to the Ravens, presented by GEHA

Junior Flock members are encouraged to wish the Ravens luck by sending letters and drawings to be hung for display at the Under Armour Performance Center. New this year, parents can upload artwork and letters online, or they can send the letters via mail to M&T Bank Stadium for consideration. Fans can access a template at baltimoreravens.com/letters.

Light Up Baltimore

The Ravens encourage all businesses across the state and surrounding region to light up their offices in purple next week to support the team's playoff run. Participating offices can post their photos on social media using #dontblink.

Information for all events and a complete schedule can be found at baltimoreravens.com/playoffs.

Media Contact:

Josh Lukin