Press Release: Baltimore Ravens #FeedTheFlock

The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday the launch of their #FeedTheFlock food collection efforts, in partnership with Safeway and the Maryland Food Bank (MFB). Over the past 25 years, the Ravens have supported the food bank as the largest charitable food provider in Maryland.
Detailed below are a variety of ways fans can donate to the collection:
MONTH OF NOVEMBER
Online and In-store Donations
- Between Nov. 5 – Dec. 6, fans are encouraged to help #FeedTheFlock by donating to the team's virtual food drive. To donate, please visit the Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive VFD Page.
- Between Nov. 5 – Nov. 30, Safeway, the official supermarket of the Ravens and proud title sponsor of Purple, Tailgaters and RavensWalk, will collect customer donations at Baltimore-area stores. The proceeds will be donated to the MFB.
Friday, Nov. 6
"Pack to Give Back" Event at Maryland Food Bank
- On Friday, Nov. 6, members of the Ravens All Community Team (ACT) and Ravens staff will volunteer at the Maryland Food Bank's "Pack to Give Back" event to help create holiday meal boxes for thousands of food-insecure Marylanders across the state. The ACT is comprised of Baltimore corporations, including title sponsor M&T Bank, who provide financial and volunteer support to many Ravens community service projects. Ravens representatives will also be on-site to discuss the 2020 food collection efforts and the Ravens' 25-year commitment to MFB.
Information regarding the "Pack to Give Back" Event at the MFB can be found below:
Who:Members of the Ravens ACT and Ravens Staff
What: "Pack to Give Back" at Maryland Food Bank
Where: Maryland Food Bank
2200 Halethorpe Farms Road
Baltimore, MD 21227
When:Friday, Nov. 6
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 13
Family Food & Funds Drive Collection at Safeway
- Fans will have the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items for the Family Food & Funds Drive on Friday, Nov. 13 at the Canton Safeway (2610 Boston St., Baltimore, MD) from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Von Paris Moving & Storage will also be on-site to gather and transport food donations to the MFB.
MONTH OF DECEMBER
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Giving Tuesday Phone-a-Thon at Maryland Food Bank
- The Maryland Food Bank will team up with WBAL-TV 11, WBAL NewsRadio and 98 Rock to host its Giving Tuesday Phone-a-Thon at the food bank's Baltimore location on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Throughout the day, Ravens fans will be encouraged to call the food bank and make donations to help provide nutritious food to Marylanders in need this holiday season and all year long.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Gameday Donations
- Collection efforts will be enhanced with the 25th annual Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive, sponsored by Safeway, when the Ravens host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 3. Fans are strongly encouraged to continue donating virtually through kickoff. The final amount of collected funds will be announced the following week at the culmination of this season's food drive.
Maryland Food Bank Fast Facts:
- As the only nonprofit built to feed hungry Marylanders statewide, the Maryland Food Bank has taken decisive action since COVID-19 first emerged in the spring. Between March 1 and Sept. 30, MFB distributed nearly 36 million pounds of food, a 93% increase over last year's distribution rate during the same period.
- From March 1 through Sept. 30, the food bank has also distributed 200,245 Back Up Boxes, 30-pound emergency food boxes that serve as a "back up" in situations where MFB programs and regular distribution channels are not available; distributed 401,540 Grab & Go meals for kids and their families who have lost access to the meals they rely on due to closed schools; and hosted 2,176 "Pantry on the Go" events – pop up events that deliver shelf stable food and fresh produce to areas that lack access to stationary food pantries.
- The food bank is mostly in need of healthy non-perishable food items, including canned proteins like tuna, chicken and peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, shelf-stable milk, breakfast items, rice and pasta.
About Safeway:
- Safeway in the Mid-Atlantic Division is part of Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI). Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Cos. is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The Mid-Atlantic Division operates Safeway stores in Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia, and Delaware. Safeway is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. During 2019, Safeway and Safeway Foundation locally distributed nearly $3.3 million in food and financial support to help people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities, and veterans. So far in 2020, Safeway has donated more than $3 million in products and grants to support local hunger relief and other causes. For more information, visit www.safeway.com.
Visit https://www.baltimoreravens.com/community/food-drive/ to learn more on how everyone can contribute to the 2020 Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive.