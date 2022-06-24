Press Release: M&T Bank Stadium Job Fair

On Sunday, June 26 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., the Baltimore Ravens will conduct a job fair at M&T Bank Stadium, as the team seeks candidates who will provide fans the best level of service on gameday during the 2022 NFL season.

Appointments can be made at https://www.baltimoreravens.com/stadium/jobs, or if an interested candidate doesn't have an appointment, walkups are also welcomed. All applicants must be at least 18 years old. The Ravens encourage candidates to sign up for an interview in advance.

Applicants will be able to enjoy a free lunch by sampling stadium concession food before interviewing, and they will be entered into a raffle to win a Ravens' autographed item.

The Ravens' stadium partners staff the following positions for games and other special events at M&T Bank Stadium:

Aramark (Food & Beverage Provider)

Positions include, but are not limited to, bartenders, cashiers, cooks, servers, lead worker supervisors, runners and warehouse.

Aramark Venue Services (Housekeeping)

Positions include, but are not limited to, supervisors, leads and custodians.

S.A.F.E. Management (Crowd Management)

Positions include event security, ushers, ticket-takers and supervisors.

Standard Parking Plus (Parking Provider)

Positions include, but are not limited to, cashiers, traffic control officers and flaggers.

Job Fair Details

Sunday, June 26 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium