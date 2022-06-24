Press Release: M&T Bank Stadium Job Fair

Jun 24, 2022 at 05:13 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

On Sunday, June 26 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., the Baltimore Ravens will conduct a job fair at M&T Bank Stadium, as the team seeks candidates who will provide fans the best level of service on gameday during the 2022 NFL season.

Appointments can be made at https://www.baltimoreravens.com/stadium/jobs, or if an interested candidate doesn't have an appointment, walkups are also welcomed. All applicants must be at least 18 years old. The Ravens encourage candidates to sign up for an interview in advance.

Applicants will be able to enjoy a free lunch by sampling stadium concession food before interviewing, and they will be entered into a raffle to win a Ravens' autographed item.

The Ravens' stadium partners staff the following positions for games and other special events at M&T Bank Stadium:

Aramark (Food & Beverage Provider)

Positions include, but are not limited to, bartenders, cashiers, cooks, servers, lead worker supervisors, runners and warehouse.

Aramark Venue Services (Housekeeping)

Positions include, but are not limited to, supervisors, leads and custodians.

S.A.F.E. Management (Crowd Management)

Positions include event security, ushers, ticket-takers and supervisors.

Standard Parking Plus (Parking Provider)

Positions include, but are not limited to, cashiers, traffic control officers and flaggers.

Job Fair Details

  • Sunday, June 26 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium

Candidates should park in Lot D and enter the stadium through the Southwest Suite Lobby.

Related Content

news

Ravens Training Camp to Feature 16 Open Practices

The Baltimore Ravens' 2022 training camp, presented by Constellation, will feature 16 free/open practices, and fans can claim passes on July 13.

news

Press Release: Ravens Statements On Jaylon Ferguson

news

Press Release: Tony Siragusa Passes Away

news

Media Advisory: Ravens Thursday Media Availability

news

Press Release: Washington, D.C.-Based ESPN 630 AM To Broadcast Ravens Games

Multi-Year Agreement Broadens Audience to Washington, D.C.

news

Media Advisory: Ravens Minicamp Media Availability

news

Press Release: Ravens To Outfit Local Youth Football Programs

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens to Transform Baltimore City School

news

Ravens' 2022 Preseason Schedule Changed

Baltimore's preseason Week 3 game at M&T Bank Stadium against the Washington Commanders has moved to 7 p.m.

news

Press Release: Ravens Announce Personnel Promotions

news

Press Release: Sam Koch to Retire as NFL Player

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising