Press Release: M&T Bank Stadium Job Fair

April 8, 2022

For Immediate Release

M&T BANK STADIUM JOB FAIR

On Sunday, April 24 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., the Baltimore Ravens will conduct a job fair at M&T Bank Stadium, as the team seeks candidates who will provide fans the best level of service on gameday during the 2022 NFL season.

Appointments can be made at https://www.baltimoreravens.com/stadium/jobs, or if an interested candidate doesn't have an appointment, walkups are also welcomed. All applicants must be at least 18 years old. The Ravens encourage candidates to sign up for an interview in advance.

From 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 – 3 p.m., job fair participants will be treated with special guest appearances from several Ravens Legends (names of the former players will be announced at a later date). Additionally, team mascot Poe will be in attendance from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Applicants will also be able to enjoy a free lunch by sampling stadium concession food before interviewing.

"Our devoted fans deserve the greatest gameday experience possible, and that starts with hiring the best candidates from our job fair," Ravens director of guest experience Colleen Helak stated. "We also take great pride in the ability to create job opportunities for people in our community, so we're excited to see the number of dedicated M&T Bank Stadium team members grow in 2022."

The Ravens' stadium partners staff the following positions for games and other special events at M&T Bank Stadium:

Aramark (Food & Beverage Provider)

Positions include, but are not limited to, bartenders, cashiers, cooks, servers, lead worker supervisors, runners and warehouse.

Aramark Venue Services (Housekeeping)

Positions include, but are not limited to, supervisors, leads and custodians.

S.A.F.E. Management (Crowd Management)

Positions include event security, ushers, ticket-takers and supervisors.

Standard Parking Plus (Parking Provider)

Positions include, but are not limited to, cashiers, traffic control officers and flaggers.

Job Fair Details

• Sunday, April 24 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.