Press Release: M&T Bank Stadium Job Fairs

The Baltimore Ravens will conduct two job fairs (Thursday, Sept. 2 and Wednesday, Sept. 8) at M&T Bank Stadium, with the team seeking candidates who will provide fans the best level of service on gameday during the 2021 NFL season. The fairs will run from 3 – 8 p.m. each day.

Appointments can be made at https://www.baltimoreravens.com/stadium/jobs, or if an interested candidate doesn't have an appointment, walkups are also welcomed. All applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Candidates who are hired through the job fair will receive a $100 bonus, as long as they work the Ravens' first three games of the season.

The Ravens' stadium partners staff the following positions for games and other special events at M&T Bank Stadium:

Aramark (Food & Beverage Provider)

Positions include, but are not limited to, bartenders, cashiers, cooks, servers, lead worker supervisors, runners and warehouse.

Aramark Venue Services (Housekeeping)

Positions include, but are not limited to, supervisors, leads and custodians.

S.A.F.E. Management (Crowd Management)

Positions include event security, ushers, ticket-takers and supervisors.

Standard Parking Plus (Parking Provider)

Positions include, but are not limited to, cashiers, traffic control officers and flaggers.

Job Fair Details

• Thursday, Sept. 2 and Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 3 – 8 p.m.

• Candidates should park in Lot D and will enter the stadium through the southwest lobby.