Press Release: M&T Bank Stadium Job Fairs

Aug 30, 2021 at 02:50 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens will conduct two job fairs (Thursday, Sept. 2 and Wednesday, Sept. 8) at M&T Bank Stadium, with the team seeking candidates who will provide fans the best level of service on gameday during the 2021 NFL season. The fairs will run from 3 – 8 p.m. each day.

Appointments can be made at https://www.baltimoreravens.com/stadium/jobs, or if an interested candidate doesn't have an appointment, walkups are also welcomed. All applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Candidates who are hired through the job fair will receive a $100 bonus, as long as they work the Ravens' first three games of the season.

The Ravens' stadium partners staff the following positions for games and other special events at M&T Bank Stadium:

Aramark (Food & Beverage Provider)

Positions include, but are not limited to, bartenders, cashiers, cooks, servers, lead worker supervisors, runners and warehouse.

Aramark Venue Services (Housekeeping)

Positions include, but are not limited to, supervisors, leads and custodians.

S.A.F.E. Management (Crowd Management)

Positions include event security, ushers, ticket-takers and supervisors. 

Standard Parking Plus (Parking Provider)

Positions include, but are not limited to, cashiers, traffic control officers and flaggers. 

Job Fair Details

• Thursday, Sept. 2 and Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 3 – 8 p.m.

• Candidates should park in Lot D and will enter the stadium through the southwest lobby.

• In an effort to keep themselves and others safe, all candidates are required to wear a mask.

Related Content

news

Ravens Hosting Three Job Fairs for Game Day Employees

The Ravens and Aramark are looking for candidates who want to provide the best level of service to our fans.
news

Garth Brooks Cancels M&T Bank Stadium Concert

With a new wave of Covid-19 spreading, the tour is cancelling and refunding approximately 350,000 tickets in the next five cities. 
news

Ravens Wednesday Training Camp Transcripts

news

Ravens Announce Mask Policy at M&T Bank Stadium

All ticketed fans will be required to wear an approved face covering at all times when in an indoor area of M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Ravens Announce Preseason Broadcast Team Featuring Rod Woodson and Mike Nolan

Hall of Fame safety Rod Woodson and former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Nolan will join Gerry Sandusky and Evan Washburn for all three Ravens 2021 preseason games.
news

Media Advisory: Ravens Training Camp Media Availability

news

Press Release: All Time Low to Headline Ravens Countdown To Kickoff Watch Party

news

Press Release: Ravens Provide $100,000 in PLAY 60 Grants

news

Ravens Release Additional Single-Game Tickets for 2021 Season

Lower Level and Club Level tickets are limited in availability. A limited number of Personal Seat Licenses are also available.
news

Press Release: Ravens Agree To Terms With OLB Justin Houston

news

Media Advisory: Ravens Training Camp Media Availability

Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising