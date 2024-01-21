Press Release: Ravens AFC Championship Game Tickets

Jan 21, 2024 at 04:35 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

This Tuesday (Jan. 23) at 10 a.m., tickets for the Baltimore Ravens' AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium will go on sale to the public.

The game will be played on Sunday, Jan. 28 and kick off at 3 p.m. against either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs.

Tickets can be purchased at**Baltimoreravens.com/playofftickets**.

"We're thrilled to host the AFC Championship for the first time in franchise history," Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman stated. "This will be a monumental day in Baltimore sports history and something we hope our fans remember forever."

