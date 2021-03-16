Press Release: Ravens Agree to Terms with OLB Bowser & DE Wolfe

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms on a four-year contract with OLB Tyus Bowser and on a three-year contract with DE Derek Wolfe, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Tuesday.
Here are several notes about the 6-3, 242-pound Bowser:
- Entering his fifth NFL season, Bowser, 25, has played in 63 career games, recording 68 tackles (42 solo), 10.5 sacks, 29 quarterback hits, four interceptions, 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
- Originally a 2017 second-round draft pick (47th overall) by Baltimore, Bowser has played his entire four-year career with the Ravens (2017-20).
- In 2020, Bowser produced career highs with 34 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, three interceptions (second most on the team) and five passes defensed, while adding two sacks for the NFL's second-ranked scoring defense (18.9 ppg).
- A versatile defender, Bowser was the NFL's only player in 2020 to record at least three interceptions, five passes defensed and 10 quarterback hits.
- In 2019, Bowser scored his first-career NFL touchdown on a 33-yard fumble recovery at Cincinnati (11/10).
Here are several notes about the 6-5, 285-pound Wolfe:
- A nine-year NFL veteran, Wolfe, 31, has played in 122 games (116 starts), recording 350 tackles, 34 sacks, 17 passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.
- In 2020, Wolfe matched his single-season career high with 51 tackles, also recording one sack, six tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed in 14 games (eight starts).
- Originally selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2012 draft, Wolfe played his first eight seasons (2012-19) with Denver prior to signing with the Ravens as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.
- Wolfe has also started in five postseason contests, including in 2015, when he helped the Broncos to a victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.
- In 2019, Wolfe tallied a career-best seven sacks, adding 34 tackles (23 solo), one pass defensed and one forced fumble in 12 games played.