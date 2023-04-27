Press Release: Ravens Agree to Terms with QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension with QB Lamar Jackson, keeping him under contract through the 2027 season, executive vice president & general manager Eric DeCosta announced Thursday.
Below are several notes about the 6-2, 230-pound Jackson:
- Entering his sixth NFL season, Jackson, 26, has played all five years (2018-22) of his pro career with Baltimore, where he was originally selected in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.
- Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowler (2019 & 2021) and the second unanimous MVP in NFL history (2019), has appeared in 70 games (61 starts), completing 1,055-of-1,655 passes (63.7%) for 12,209 yards and 101 touchdowns, while adding 4,437 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 727 carries (6.1 avg.).
- Baltimore is 45-16 in the regular season with Jackson as its starter. Since his first NFL start (Week 11 of 2018), Jackson's 45 wins rank fourth among active QBs, trailing only Patrick Mahomes (54), Josh Allen (50) and Aaron Rodgers (49). Additionally, his .738 winning percentage as a starter is the NFL's fourth-best mark since the 1970 merger (min. 50 starts), trailing only Patrick Mahomes (.800), Tom Brady (.754) and Roger Staubach (.743).
- Jackson ranks fifth all time in rushing yards (4,437) among NFL QBs, and he is one of six QBs in NFL history to notch at least 10,000 passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards in a career. He is also the only QB in NFL history with four 700-yard rushing seasons (2019-22), and his 12 regular season performances with 100-plus rushing yards are the most by a QB in NFL history.
- Jackson has 18 career games with two-plus passing touchdowns and 50-plus rushing yards, joining Josh Allen, Russell Wilson, Steve Young, Michael Vick, Randall Cunningham and Cam Newton as the only players with 10-plus such games since the 1970 merger.
- Jackson is the only QB in NFL history with multiple seasons (2019-20) of at least 25 passing touchdowns and 1,000 rushing yards. He's also the only QB in NFL history with multiple performances recording at least three passing touchdowns and 100 rushing yards (9/25/22 at NE, 9/18/22 vs. Mia., 11/7/21 vs. Min. & 12/22/19 at Cle.).
- Leading the Ravens to their first-ever No. 1 playoff seed and a second-straight AFC North Division title during his 2019 unanimous MVP campaign, Jackson completed 265-of-401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high and franchise-record 36 passing touchdowns, while adding an NFL single-season QB record 1,206 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
- Jackson enjoyed a decorated collegiate career at the University of Louisville, where he appeared in 38 games (33 starts), completing 619-of-1,086 passes for 9,043 yards and 69 touchdowns, while also posting 4,132 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns on 655 carries (6.3 avg.). He became the only player in Atlantic Coast Conference history to be named both the Player and Offensive Player of the Year in consecutive seasons and currently owns countless program and ACC records.
- Jackson, a Pompano Beach, Fla., native, prepped at Boynton Beach (Fla.) high school, where he was named Class 6A Florida first-team All-State, capping his standout career by winning Palm Beach County's top honor, the Lou Groza High School Player of the Year.