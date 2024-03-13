Press Release: Ravens Agree to Terms With RB Derrick Henry

The Baltimore Ravens and RB Derrick Henry agreed to terms on a two-year deal, pending the passing of a physical, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Wednesday.
A four-time Pro Bowler and the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Henry is expected to sign his contract on Thursday (March 14), when he'll also meet with reporters for an 11:30 a.m. press conference at the Under Armour Performance Center. (DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh will also be in attendance.)
Here are several notes about the 6-3, 247-pound Henry, who played his previous eight NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans:
- Henry, 30, started all 17 games for the Titans in 2023 and was named to his fourth-career Pro Bowl. He led the AFC and ranked second in the NFL with 1,167 rushing yards on 280 carries (4.1 avg.), while his 12 rushing touchdowns tied for fifth in the conference. Henry also posted 214 receiving yards on 28 receptions (7.6 avg.).
- Henry has appeared in 119 regular season games, totaling 9,502 rushing yards and 90 touchdowns on 2,030 carries (4.7 avg.). He has added 1,458 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 155 receptions (9.4 avg.), while also throwing four touchdowns (7-of-9 passing for 37 yards) during his career.
- Since 2017, Henry leads the NFL in almost every major rushing category, including: yards (9,012), touchdowns (85), yards per game (86.7), attempts (1,920) and gains of 10-plus yards (220).
- In 2020, Henry (2,027) became just the eighth player in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a season, en route to being named the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He also became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson (2006-07) to lead the NFL in rushing yards for two-consecutive seasons (2019-20).
- Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner and a National Champion at Alabama, was originally selected by Tennessee in the second round (45th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.
- A Yulee, Fla., native, Henry attended Yulee High School, where he set the all-time national high school rushing record with 12,124 career yards.