Press Release: Ravens Announce Coaching Hires

MARK DeLEONE – INSIDE LINEBACKERS COACH

DeLeone, 36, joins Baltimore's staff with 17 years of coaching experience, most recently serving as a defensive analyst with the University of Kansas for the past two seasons (2022-23). Prior to joining the Jayhawks' staff, DeLeone spent 10 seasons (2012-21) coaching in the NFL. He aided defensive units for the Detroit Lions (2021), Chicago Bears (2019-20), Kansas City Chiefs (2013-18) and New York Jets (2012) in numerous capacities, including leading inside linebackers for four seasons (2018-21). He joined the NFL ranks after coaching for five seasons (2007-11) at the collegiate level with Temple (2011), Florida (2010), New Hampshire (2009) and Iowa (2007-08).

For two seasons (2019-20), DeLeone led a Chicago Bears' inside linebacker room that featured All-Pro ILB Roquan Smith. Smith produced triple-digit tackles in both years under DeLeone's tutelage, earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2020 after finishing as the league's only defender to record at least 100 tackles (139) and 10 tackles for loss (18) with multiple sacks (four) and multiple interceptions (two). Smith's career-high 18 tackles for loss ranked second in the NFL that season, trailing only OLB T.J. Watt (23).

DeLeone served as Kansas City's assistant linebackers coach (2015-17) before leading the inside linebackers in 2018. He spent his first two seasons (2013-14) with the Chiefs as a defensive quality control coach. In 2013 and 2015, three Kansas City linebackers (Tamba Hali, Justin Houston and Derrick Johnson) each earned Pro Bowl honors. In 2014, DeLeone's second season with the Chiefs, Houston posted a franchise-record and NFL-high 22 sacks.

A Syracuse, N.Y., native, DeLeone earned his degree in liberal arts and sciences from the University of Iowa, where he kickstarted his coaching career as a defensive student assistant under head coach Kirk Ferentz in 2007. DeLeone's late father, George, was a football lifer who accumulated nearly 50 years of coaching experience at both the collegiate and NFL levels.

Harbaugh Quote:

"Mark comes from a true football family and understands the importance of building strong relationships with players. Throughout his career, he has proven to successfully help young linebackers become premier NFL defenders, as evidenced by his history and relationship with Roquan Smith in Chicago. We're excited for the contributions Mark will bring to such an esteemed position in our franchise's history."

DENNIS JOHNSON – DEFENSIVE LINE COACH

Johnson, 35, has been a collegiate coach for the past 12 years (2012-23), most recently leading Baylor's defensive line since 2020. Prior to his time in Waco, Johnson spent six seasons (2014-19) at his alma mater, LSU, assisting the defense in multiple capacities. His coaching career began as a graduate assistant in 2012 at Northwestern State, where he worked with the linebackers and secondary for two seasons (2012-13).

In 2021, the Johnson-led front helped Baylor garner No. 2 Big 12 Conference marks in rush defense (118.4 ypg), scoring defense (18.3 ppg) and sacks (44) – all of which ranked Top 17 nationally. That season, Johnson also guided DT Siaki Ika to Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year and All-Big 12 honors.

Johnson served as an analyst during LSU's 2019 National Championship season, after directing the Tigers' defensive line in 2018 and spending two years (2016-17) with outside linebackers. In 2016, Johnson played a key role in the development of LB Duke Riley, who produced a team-high 93 tackles and earned Team MVP honors in his lone season as a starter. Johnson originally joined his alma mater's coaching staff as a graduate assistant in 2014, working with the defensive line for two seasons (2014-15).

A native of Amory, Miss., Johnson first attended Itawamba (Fulton, Miss.) Community College before transferring to LSU in 2009. He appeared in 19 games over three seasons (2009-11) as a walk-on at LSU and was a member of the Tigers' 2011 SEC Championship team that competed for a National Championship.

Johnson graduated from LSU with a degree in general studies and later added a master's degree in health promotion and administration from Northwestern State.

Harbaugh Quote:

*"Dennis has a tremendous track record of developing defenders at the collegiate level, and his units' high energy and consistent technique have always stood out. As both a player and coach, he has helped his teams perform at championship levels. We believe his passion, insight and expertise make him a great addition to our coaching staff." *

DOUG MALLORY – DEFENSIVE BACKS COACH

Mallory, 59, is a coaching veteran with over 30 years of experience, most recently serving as Michigan's defensive analyst from 2021-23. He aided the Wolverines' 2023 championship unit that allowed 10.4 points and 247.0 yards per game, helping Michigan earn its first national title since the 1997 season.

Mallory originally joined the NFL coaching ranks as a defensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. He remained in Atlanta for six seasons (2015-2020), where he helped the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI (2016) and led their defensive backs from 2017-19 before returning to the collegiate level in 2021. Mallory spent his first 26 years (1988-2013) coaching at various collegiate programs, including stints at Indiana (2011-13 & 1994-96), New Mexico (2009-10), LSU (2005-08), Oklahoma State (2001-04), Maryland (1997-2000) and Western Kentucky (1990-93), where he served as an assistant on Jack Harbaugh's staff. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Indiana (1988) under his father, head coach Bill Mallory, before leading Army's offensive line in 1989.

A Bowling Green, Ohio, native, Mallory prepped at DeKalb (Ill.) High School and played defensive back for Michigan from 1984-87. His father, Bill, is the winningest coach in Indiana football history and also led Miami (Ohio), Colorado and Northern Illinois to prominence. Mallory's two brothers, Curt and Mike, both former Michigan football players, have also taken up coaching in their respective professional careers. Curt is the head coach at Indiana State, and Mike currently serves as Michigan's special teams analyst. Mallory's nephew, Will, a former tight end for the Miami Hurricanes, was drafted by the Colts in the fifth round (162nd overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Harbaugh Quote:

"Doug has made an impact at every level of his extensive coaching career. He's helped elevate many players and schemes to new heights. Working alongside Chris Hewitt, our defensive backs will benefit greatly from Doug's wealth of knowledge and experience, which are matched by his abilities to communicate, relate and teach."

TRAVELLE WHARTON – ASSISTANT OFFENSIVE LINE COACH

Wharton, 42, has been coaching NFL offensive linemen for the past six seasons (2018-23), most recently serving as the offensive line coach for the Washington Commanders (2023). He was promoted to that role after assisting Washington's unit for three seasons (2020-22). Prior to that, Wharton was the assistant O-line coach for the Carolina Panthers (2018-19), the same organization for which he spent nine years (2004-11, 2013) blocking during his playing career. He also assisted with Carolina's 2017 offseason workouts and training camp as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. Wharton began his coaching career in 2015 as offensive quality control coach at his alma mater, South Carolina, before being elevated to the Gamecocks' offensive line coach midway through that season.

In 2023, under Wharton's leadership, Washington's rushing attack posted the league's seventh-most yards per rush (4.4) and ranked fourth in first downs per rush (27.6%). As Carolina's assistant offensive line coach in 2018, Wharton's unit helped the offense rank No. 1 in yards per rush (5.1) and No. 4 in rush yards per game (133.5).

Wharton was selected in the third round (94th overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers and played 10 seasons in the league – nine with the Panthers (2004-11, 2013) and one with the Bengals (2012). He started 111 of the 115 regular season games he played in with Carolina, both of which still mark the third-highest totals by an offensive lineman in franchise history. Wharton was a starter for each of the Top 3 rushing seasons in Panthers history (2008-09, 2011).

A Fountain Inn, S.C., native, Wharton was a four-year (2000-03) letter-winning offensive lineman for South Carolina. He appeared in 47 games (45 starts) at left tackle for the Gamecocks, earning second-team All-Southeast Conference honors after being named team captain his senior year.

Harbaugh Quote: