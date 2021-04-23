The Baltimore Ravens traded T Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs, pending the passing of a physical, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Friday.
Press Release: Ravens-Chiefs Trade
Apr 23, 2021 at 04:41 PM
The Baltimore Ravens traded T Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs, pending the passing of a physical, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Friday.
