Press Release: Ravens-Chiefs Trade

Apr 23, 2021 at 04:41 PM
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens traded T Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs, pending the passing of a physical, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Friday.

