Press Release: Ravens Injury Report Announcements 

Baltimore Ravens G/T D.J. Fluker (back spasms) and DT Brandon Williams (ankle) have been added to the Week 12 injury report.
For Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh, Fluker is listed as "questionable," while Williams, who was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list today, has been ruled "out."
Coaching Announcements
Due to illness, offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris and running backs coach Matt Weiss will not travel with the team or coach in Wednesday's game at Pittsburgh. Assistant offensive line coach Rich Angulo and senior assistant/running backs coach Craig Ver Steeg will fill in, respectively.