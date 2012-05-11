Press Release - Ravens Sign 20 Rookie Free Agents

The Baltimore Ravens have officially signed the following rookie free agents, executive vice president/general manager Ozzie Newsome announced Friday afternoon:

39 Berryhill, Jamison FB 5-11 230 9/14/89 R Texas Odessa, TX

12 Brantley, John QB 6-3 218 3/3/89 R Florida Ocala, FL

40 Brown, Charles CB 5-9 202 2/7/89 R North Carolina Cleveland, OH

45 Brown, Omar S 5-11 195 6/6/88 R Marshall Moncks Corner, SC

69 Cornell, Jack G/T 6-6 315 6/4/89 R Illinois Quincy, IL

38 Diehl, Chad FB 6-1 257 2/5/89 R Clemson Duncan, SC

56 Freeman, Eltoro LB 5-11 228 5/7/89 R Auburn Alexander City, AL

85 Goda, Devin WR 6-2 225 5/5/89 R Slippery Rock Pittsburgh, PA

13 Graham, Dorian WR 5-9 188 9/20/89 R Syracuse Fort Lauderdale, FL

71 Henigan, Elliott DT/DE 6-4 280 5/10/90 R UAB Atlanta, GA

95 Jean-Baptiste, Nicolas NT 6-1 329 3/8/89 R Baylor Houston, TX

67 Kitchen, Ishmaa'ily NT 6-1 334 8/24/88 R Kent State Youngstown, OH

71 Lawrence, Addison OL 6-4 300 1/14/89 R Mississippi St. Senatoia, MS

60 McClain, Antoine G 6-5 329 12/6/89 R Clemson Anniston, AL

79 Moore, Terrence DE 6-3 290 1/31/89 R Nebraska New Orleans, LA

32 Pendergrass, Brandon RB 5-9 200 1/21/89 R Wake Forest Royal Palm Beach, FL

86 Provo, Nick TE 6-4 249 10/4/88 R Syracuse West Palm Beach, FL

43 Quarles, Cyhl S 6-3 210 4/6/89 R Wake Forest Norcross, GA

34 Rainey, Bobby RB 5-8 205 10/16/87 R W. Kentucky Griffin, GA

83 Thompson, Deonte WR 6-0 200 2/14/89 R Florida Belle Glades, FL

Jamison BerryhillNo. 39FullbackHT: 5-11 WT: 230College: TexasHigh School: Permiana (Odessa, TX)Born: 9/14/89, Odessa, TXExp: Rookie

Jamison Berryhill signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on 5/10/12…Saw action in 34 career games at Texas, carrying the ball 9 times for 34 yards...Also contributed 16 special teams tackles for the Longhorns...Earned UT's Frank Denius Most Valuable Special Teams Player Awards as a senior…Played in all 13 games as a senior as a key special teams performer (tied for second with 7 tackles) and also at FB...Contributed to a 441-yard rushing-yard performance against Kansas as the offense finished with 590 total yards in the game...Helped the offense put up 439 rushing yards and 595 total yards against Texas Tech…Helped spark the offense to 201 rushing yards at Baylor…Posted 3 tackles on special teams against Oklahoma…Recovered a fumble on punt coverage at Texas A&M…Appeared in all 12 games on special teams as a junior…Awarded a scholarship prior to his junior season after starting as a walk-on at UT...Earned second-team Academic All-Big 12 selection...Posted 8 special teams tackles (7 solo) on the season…Earned Special Teams Player of the Game by the coaching staff after his performance against Rice…Appeared in nine games at FB and on special teams as a sophomore...Earned second-team Academic All-Big 12 selection...Carried the ball 9 times for 34 yards...Served on the scout team as a true freshman walk-on…Prepped at Permian (Odsessa, TX) HS as a senior after transferring from Midland Christian (Midland, TX) HS for his first three years…Posted 3,430 yards and 61 TDs during his four-year career…Earned All-District honors as a senior at Permian after tallying 800 yards and 18 TDs on 90 carries...Named All-State and All-District honors as a junior at Midland Christian after recording 1,550 rushing yards and 28 TDs...Also claimed All-State and All-District honors as a sophomore after rushing for 950 yards and 13 TDs…Competed for three seasons in track and field...Was a three-time academic All-State selection…Berryhill's sister, Angie Aguilar, was a two-time Div. II National Champion and six-time All-American in the pole vault at Abilene Christian.

John BrantleyNo. 12QuarterbackHT: 6-3 WT: 218College: FloridaHigh School: Trinity Catholic (Ocala, FL)Born: 3/3/89, Ocala, FLExp: Rookie

John Brantley signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on 5/10/12…Finished his Gators career completing 61.7% of his passes (398 of 645) for 4,750 yards and 30 TDs…Started 11 games as a senior and went 144-for-240 for 2,044 yards, including a career-long 83-yard TD pass (vs. Tennessee) and a career-high 11 TDs…Led Florida to a victory over Ohio State in the TaxSlayer.com Bowl…Recorded the first 300-yard passing game of his career, completing 16-of-28 passing attempts for 329 yards and a career-high 4 TDs in a win against Furman…Saw action in 13 games as a junior in 2010, completing 200 of 329 passes for a career-high 2,061 yards and 9 TDs as part of a three-QB system…Led the Gators to a victory over Penn State in the 2010 Outback Bowl…Saw action in seven games as a sophomore in 2009, finishing the season 36-of-48 for 410 yards, 7 TDs and 0 INTs…Played in nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2008, completing 64.3% of his passes (18-of-28) for 235 yards and 3 TDs…Threw his first-career TD pass on a 38-yarder against Kentucky…Redshirted in 2007…Prepped at Trinity Catholic (Ocala, FL), where he was heralded as a top-three overall QB prospect by Rivals.com…Owned a 27-1 record as a starter and broke the state record for career TD passes with 99, topping the total of 98 shared by former Florida QB Tim Tebow and Florida State signal-caller Xavier Lee…Established a Trinity Catholic career passing record with 6,802 yards…Was an All-State selection in Class 2B as a senior after throwing for 2,766 yards and 41 TDs…As a junior, he threw for over 2,800 yards and had 41 TDs while leading Trinity Catholic to the Class 2B State title…During his sophomore season, Brantley threw for over 1,200 yards, 17 TDs and only 1 INT.

Charles BrownNo. 40CornerbackHT: 5-9 WT: 202College: North CarolinaHigh School: Maple Heights (Cleveland, OH)Born: 2/7/89, Cleveland, OHExp: Rookie

Charles Brown signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on 5/10/12…Totaled 204 tackles, (146 solo), 14 TFL, 22 PD, 8 INTs (193 yards), 2 FFs and 2 FRs during his Tar Heels career…Also added 12 KORs for 234 yards (19.5 avg.)...Totaled 53 tackles, 2 INTs and a team-high 7 PD as a senior in 2011...Posted 7 tackles and had 2 PD in the 35-20 victory over East Carolina…Started all 13 games as a junior in 2009 and finished second on the team with a career-high 66 tackles, a team-leading 9 PD (fifth in ACC), a career-high 3 INTs and 2 FRs…Led the team with 8 tackles and had a PD against Miami…Netted 4 tackles, 2 PD and 1 INT (which led to a North Carolina FG) against Duke…Played in 10 games, recording 26 tackles, 2 PD and 1 INT as a sophomore in 2008…Led the team and tied a career high with 10 tackles and recorded an INT against Rutgers…Played in all 12 games (nine starts), recording 59 tackles (42 solo), 4 PD, 2 INTs and 1 sack as a freshman in 2007…Posted a career-high 10 tackles, 1 PD and 1 INT, which he returned 92 yards for a TD (third-longest INT return in school history) against North Carolina State…Prepped at Maple Heights (Cleveland, OH) HS, where he pulled in 37 passes for 985 yards and 12 TDs as a senior…Saw time at RB, CB and safety and also returned kicks and punts…Led team to a 9-2 record and a Top-10 ranking in Division II in Ohio as a senior…Majored in communications at UNC.

Omar BrownNo. 45SafetyHT: 5-11 WT: 195College: MarshallHigh School: Berkeley (SC) HSBorn: 6/6/88, Moncks Corner, S.C.Exp: Rookie

Omar Brown signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on 5/10/12…Appeared in 43 career games with the Thundering Herd, amassing 288 career tackles (166 solo), 9 INTs (102 return yards, 1 TD), 29 PD, 5 FFs and 1 FR…Earned first-team All-Conference USA selection as a senior in 2011…Posted a team-high 113 tackles (71 solo), 4 INTs (55 return yards, 1 TD), 4.5 TFL and 4 FFs in all 13 contests…Had a season-high 18 tackles (13 solo), 1 INT, 1 TFL and 1 FF at UCF…Recorded the longest INT return of his career, for his lone TD score, with a 48-yard INT-TD in the rout over UAB…Closed out his collegiate career with a 6 solo tackle – and 1 FF – performance in the Beef 'O' Brady's Bowl win over FIU…Played in all 12 games as a junior in 2010, posting 88 tackles (48 solo), 3 INTs (24 return yards), 1.5 TFL and 8 PD…Had a season-high 16 tackles (10 solo) against UCF…Recorded 5 tackles (4 solo) and 1 INT in the win over UTEP…Hauled in 2 INTs (24 yards) and added 10 tackles (5 solo) in the season finale against Tulane…Saw action in all 13 games, starting nine, as a sophomore in 2009…Finished third on the team with 73 tackles (40 solo), adding 2 INTs (23 return yards) and 10 PD…Posted a season-high 9 tackles (2 solo) against Southern Mississippi…Recorded his first-career INT and added 5 tackles (4 solo) and 1 PD in a win at Memphis…Had 6 tackles (4 solo), 1 INT (23 yards) and 2 PD in a win at SMU…Played in five games as a freshman in 2008, registering 14 tackles (7 solo), 1 FF and 1 PD…Posted a season-high 6 tackles (2 solo) and 1 PD in his first collegiate game against Illinois State…Added 4 tackles (3 solo) and 1 FF the following week at Wisconsin…Prepped at Berkeley (SC) HS, where he was an all-state selection…Recorded 100 tackles, 11 INTs and 25 PD as a senior, earning first-team All-Lowcountry honors and being named the All-Lowcountry Defensive Back of the Year…Majored in business management at Marshall.

Jack Cornell No. 69Guard/TackleHT: 6-6 WT: 315College: IllinoisHigh School: Quincy Notre Dame (Quincy, IL)Born: 6/4/89, Quincy, ILExp: Rookie

Jack Cornell signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on 5/10/12…Played in 29 career games at Illinois, making 19 starts…Was named a team captain as a senior in 2011, when he also was the recipient of the team's Red Grange Award for dedication...Started all 13 games at strong-side guard, helping the Illini produce two rushers (Nathan Scheelhaase and Jason Ford) with at least 600 rushing yards and All-Big Ten WR A.J. Jenkins tally 90 catches for 1,276 yards…Helped Illinois to 518 total yards of offense, including 308 rushing yards, in the win over Indiana...Aided the Illini to 296 rushing yards and 463 total yards of offense against Western Michigan...Played in all 13 games at both guard and tackle as a junior, making six starts at guard…Helped pave the way for the top rushing offense in the Big Ten and the 11th-best in the nation (246.1 ypg)…The Illini broke school records for points in a season (423) and points per game (32.5), in addition to producing the fourth-most total yards (5,162) and second-most rushing yards (3,199) in school history…Aided the Illini offense in recording 559 yards of total offense, including a season-high 519 rushing, in the win over Northwestern…Made his first-career start at guard against Ohio State…As a sophomore in 2009, played in one game, logging 11 offensive snaps against Illinois State...Played in two games as a redshirt freshman in 2008…Redshirted his true freshman season in 2007…Graduated with his bachelor's degree in communication and is also pursuing a second degree in agricultural and consumer economics…Prepped at Quincy Notre Dame (Quincy, IL) HS, where he was a two-time IHSA and Chicago Tribune All-State tackle as a junior and senior…Earned 2006 Max-Emfinger All-American honors and was rated a Top-100 recruit in the Midwest by SuperPrep…Also garnered All-State honors by the Champaign News-Gazette as a junior and senior…Earned three letters in football and four in wrestling…Full name is John Leslie Cornell Jr.

Chad DiehlNo. 38FullbackHT: 6-1 WT: 257College: ClemsonHigh School: James F. Byrnes (Duncan, SC)Born: 2/5/89, Lyman, SCExp: Rookie

Chad Diehl signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on 5/10/12…Appeared in a school-record 57 games (19 starts) in his career, seeing action in every contest while at Clemson…Totaled 817 snaps, spending time at FB and on specials teams, playing key roles in short-yardage and goal-line situations…Posted 6 carries for 8 yards and 7 receptions for 39 yards over his career…Added 6 KORs for 62 yards…Was named a permanent team co-captain and invited to the Senior Bowl in 2011 after starting two games as a senior…Also added 3 special teams tackles, helping the Tigers win the ACC Championship and earn a spot in the Orange Bowl…Helped pave the way for RB Andre Ellington to rush for 1,178 yards (eighth-most in school history) on 223 carries, including 11 TDs on his way to a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection…Ellington's 90.6 rushing yards per game were 10th-most in school history…Sparked the Tigers' rushing attack that racked up 158.5 yards per game, fifth most in the ACC…Earned Clemson's Hustle Award (offense) and Dedication Award after starting 10 games and posting 2 carries for 4 yards and 4 receptions for 13 yards over 322 snaps in 2010…Recorded 34 knockdown blocks on the season, including 5 at No. 15 Auburn…Blocked for the RB duo of Jamie Harper (760 yards) and Andre Ellington (686 yards), both of whom sparked the Tigers' offense, which averaged 139.0 yards per game…Was instrumental in the success of RB C.J. Spiller, who was named the ACC Player of the Year and a Doak Walker Award finalist in 2009…Spiller rushed for 1,212 yards and 12 TDs on the season, totaling an all-time ACC record 2,680 all-purpose yards…Added 2 receptions for 20 yards on the year…Registered 5 knockdown blocks in Clemson's win over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl where Spiller posted 172 all-purpose yards…Redshirted as a true freshman in 2007 after his season was cut short by a broken leg…Majored in management at Clemson…Prepped at James F. Byrnes (Duncan, SC) HS, where he played offensive guard, LB and FB…Was the No. 19-ranked FB in the nation according to Scout.com *and the No. 21 player in South Carolina by Rivals.com…*Earned MVP of the North-South (SC) High School All-Star game after his senior season, in which he was an All-State and All-Regional selection.

Eltoro FreemanNo. 56LinebackerHT: 5-11 WT: 228College: AuburnHigh School: Benjamin Russell (Alexander City, AL)Born: 5/7/89, Alexander City, ALExp: Rookie

Eltoro Freeman signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on 5/10/12…Played in 34 games over his three-year career at Auburn…Appeared in 12 games in 2011, totaling 126 tackles (72 solo), 18 TFL, 2 FFs and 2 PD…Posted 58 tackles (35 solo), 12 TFL, 3 sacks (-9 yards), 2 FFs and 2 PD…Registered 4 solo tackles in the team's win over Virginia in the Chick-fil-A Bowl…Recorded 11 tackles (9 solo) and 2 sacks (-8 yards) in Auburn's 43-24 victory over Ole Miss…Appeared in 12 games (5 starts) as a junior, helping Auburn win the BCS National Championship in 2010...Totaled 37 tackles with 4 TFL and 1 sack...Started season opener vs. Arkansas State and registered 6 tackles with 1 TFL (-4 yards) and 1 QB pressure...In SEC opener at Mississippi State, led the Tigers in tackles with 9, including 6 solo tackles...Also had 1 TFL...Against Louisiana-Monroe, totaled 3 solo tackles...Started and led all defenders with 8 stops against Chattanooga...Started vs. Alabama and tied a season high with 9 tackles...Recorded first sack of season (-3 yards) and tied career best with 2 TFL (-5 yards)...Part of an Auburn defense that held Alabama to 67 yards of total offense in the second half...Started and had 1 tackle in win over South Carolina in SEC Championship game...Registered 1 tackle vs. Oregon in BCS National Championship game…Saw action in 10 games (7 starts) as a sophomore in 2009, totaling 31 tackles…Recorded 6 tackles vs. Mississippi State...Earned first-career start vs. West Virginia and had 1 tackle...Started vs. LSU and recorded a season-high 12 tackles, 1 sack (-10 yards) and 2 TFL (-12 yards)...Tied for team high with 9 tackles vs. Ole Miss...Had 1 tackle vs. Northwestern in the Outback Bowl...Majored in exercise science at Auburn…Before Auburn, played two seasons of junior college football at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College…As a freshman in 2007, helped Mississippi Gulf Coast to National Championship....Redshirted in 2008 in order to keep three years of eligibility…Prepped at Benjamin Russell (Alexander City, MS) HS...Recorded 140 tackles and 10 sacks at linebacker his senior year, while taking 15 carries for 223 yards and 3 TDs at running back...Recorded 100 tackles, including 52 TFL, his junior year...Named a PrepStar All-American recruit...Listed as 10th-ranked prospect in state of Alabama by The Birmingham News...Ranked No. 19 nationally at OLB and the No. 10-overall recruit in Alabama by Rivals.com...Ranked No. 20 among OLBs by ESPN.com...Selected by the AHSAA to play in the Alabama North/South All-Star game as a junior...Named ASWA Class 5A All-State...Selected as a member of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Super Southern 100.

Devin GodaNo. 85Wide ReceiverHT: 6-2 WT: 225College: Slippery RockHigh School: Elizabeth Forward (Pittsburgh, PA)Born: 5/5/89, Pittsburgh, PAExp: Rookie

Devin Goda signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on 5/10/12…Appeared in 43 games on offense and special teams, starting 21 games at WR over his final two seasons at Slippery Rock…Totaled 173 catches for 2,259 yards and 17 TDs…Finished his career ranked second on the school's career receptions and receiving yards lists…Earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete recognition in three seasons (2008-10)…Started all 11 games as a senior, helping The Rock to an 8-3 record and a spot in the PSAC Championship game…Posted 75 receptions for 1,028 yards and 11 TDs in 2011...His 75 catches were the third most in a single season in Slippery Rock history, and his 1,028 receiving yards were fourth most…Recorded five different games of at least 100 yards receiving, including three straight from 9/17-10/1…Caught a career-high 11 passes at West Chester…Set Slippery Rock receiving records with 225 yards and 4 TDs in the team's 48-27 win over Lock Haven…In the final game of his college career, he had 6 catches for 67 yards in the PSAC Championship game against Kutztown…Earned first-team Division II Capital One Academic All-District honors…Started 10 games for The Rock as a junior, posting 54 catches for 590 yards and 3 TDs, leading the team in each category…His 54 receptions on the season rank fifth most in school history…Averaged 5.4 receptions per game, ranking fourth in the PSAC…Hauled in at least 5 receptions in seven-consecutive games…Opened the season with two-straight 100-yard receiving games against Merrimack and Cheyney…Led Slippery Rock in receiving during his sophomore year with 31 catches for 466 yards and 3 TDs…Garnered second-team All-PSAC Western Division honors…Registered season highs with 7 catches for 105 yards, including a 44-yard TD, against Clarion…Caught 4 passes for 87 yards and a TD at Lock Haven…Made 13 catches for 175 yards as a redshirt freshman…Redshirted as a true freshman in 2007…Majored in safety and environmental management at Slippery Rock…Prepped at Elizabeth Forward (Pittsburgh, PA) HS, lettering three seasons in football and baseball and one season in basketball…A two-time first-team All-WPIAL selection…Selected to the Foothills Classic All-Star game and Tri-County All-Star team as a senior…Set single-season receiving records that had stood for almost 20 seasons…Named the team's Offensive MVP…Captain of the basketball team in his senior year.

Dorian GrahamNo. 13Wide ReceiverHT: 5-9 WT: 188College: SyracuseHigh School: Saint Thomas Aquinas (Ft. Lauderdale, FL)Born: 9/20/89, Hollywood, FLExp: Rookie

Dorian Graham signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on 5/10/12…Finished his collegiate career with 24 receptions for 260 yards and 2 TDs and produced 29 KORs for 685 yards (23.6 avg.) and 1 TD...Also rushed 9 times for 102 yards and 1 TD…Saw action in all 12 games as a senior, posting 24 receptions for 260 yards and 2 TDs and 13 KORs for 293 yards and 1 TD…Was named the Big East Special Teams Player of the Week after recording 2 KORs 115 yards, including a 98-yard TD against West Virginia…Also caught a career-high-tying 5 passes for 66 yards against the Mountaineers...Posted 2 catches for 38 yards, including a career-long 30-yard reception against Rutgers…Pulled in 4 receptions for 55 yards and a career-high 2 TDs at Tulane...Also rushed 2 times for 22 yards against the Green Wave…Played in all 13 games, including one start as a junior in 2010…Averaged 24.5 yards per KOR, ranking sixth in the Big East...Established career highs in receptions (5) and yards (131) vs. Louisville...Recorded 3 KORs for 69 yards at Washington...Recorded a career-high 5 special teams tackles at West Virginia…Averaged 26.2 yards per return (5 for 131 yards) and had 3 tackles on special teams against Louisville…Did not play as a sophomore in 2009 due to a shoulder injury…One of 35 players to participate in every game as a freshman in 2008, recording 19 special teams tackles...Posted 2 solo special teams stops against Penn State…Recorded 4 tackles against Notre Dame…Prepped at Saint Thomas Aquinas (Ft. Lauderdale, FL) HS, where he was a teammate of Ravens 2012 fourth-round draft pick Christian Thompson…Helped lead Saint Thomas Aquinas to a 10-1 record and a state championship as a senior, posting 2 INTs and 4 sacks…Member of a defense that only allowed 12.1 points per game and 83.9 passing yards per game…Majored in sociology at Syracuse.

Elliott HeniganNo. 71Defensive Tackle/Defensive EndHT: 6-4 WT: 280College: Alabama-BirminghamHigh School: The Lovett School (Atlanta, GA)Born: 5/10/90, Los Angeles, CAExp: Rookie

Elliott Henigan signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on 5/10/12…In 45 career collegiate games at UAB, he posted 165 tackles, 28.5 TFL, 8 sacks, 4 FFs and 1 INT…Recorded 37 tackles in 11 games during his senior campaign, earning honorable mention All-Conference…Registered a season-high 6 tackles, including 2 TFL, against Central Florida…Named Second-team All-Conference as a junior in 2010 after starting all 12 games at DT and ranking third on the team in tackles (55)…Finished sixth in C-USA and tied for 20th in the NCAA in TFL average (1.29 avg. on 15.5 TFL)…Had a season-high 3 TFL against Florida Atlantic, Southern Miss and Rice…Registered a season-high 10 tackles against Southern Miss…Notched his first-career INT vs. Marshall (11 return yards)…Started nine of 12 contests as a sophomore, ranking fifth on team in tackles and first among D-linemen with 47 stops…Earned the Outstanding Defensive Lineman Award following the season after tallying 9.5 TFL and 4 sacks…Also registered 3 FFs and 1 FR that year...Had a season-high 10 tackles at Texas A&M, also recording 5 stops against Ole Miss…Played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2008, totaling 26 tackles (14 solo)…Recorded a season-high 6 stops against Houston…Majored in business with a concentration in finance…Prepped at The Lovett School (Atlanta, GA) and was an Atlanta Journal-Constitution CityLife first-team selection as a senior…Helped lead Lovett to a runner-up finish in the Georgia Class AA Championship in 2007 when he ranked third on the team with 51 tackles, adding 4 sacks, 1 FF and 1 FR...Was named to the All-City team as a junior during a season in which Lovett made a semi-final appearance in the state tournament…Majored in finance with an accounting minor at UAB.

Nicolas Jean-BaptisteNo. 95Nose TackleHT: 6-1 WT: 329College: BaylorHigh School: Strake Jesuit College Prep (Houston, TX)Born: 3/8/89, Fairfax, VAExp: Rookie

Nicolas Jean-Baptiste signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on 5/10/12…Former walk-on player, who was a four-year letterman on the defensive line at Baylor…Played in 49 games (21 starts) over four seasons, missing only one game in his collegiate career (2010 Texas Bowl due to injury)…Recorded 94 tackles (51 solo), 12.5 TFL (-48 yards), 5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR and 4 PD…Was awarded a scholarship prior to his sophomore season…Appeared in all 13 games as a senior, starting 11 at DT for the Bears, helping them to a 10-3 finish and a win over Washington in the Alamo Bowl…Earned second-team All-Big 12 honors from the league's coaches, Fort Worth Star-Telegram *and *Rivals.com…Added a third-team All-Big 12 honor from Phil Steele and an All-Big 12 honorable mention from the Associated Press…Participated in the 2012 East-West Shrine game, where he posted 36 tackles (22 solo), 8.5 TFL (-36 yards), 4 sacks, 1 FR and 3 PD…Registered 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD and 1 FR and added a blocked kick in the team's season-opening win over No. 14 TCU…Tied a career-high with 7 tackles (5 solo), 1 sack (-8 yards) and 1 FR in the Bears' shutout out victory over Stephen F. Austin…Notched a career-high 2 sacks in the team's victory over No. 5 Oklahoma…Started at DT in Baylor's 67-56 win against Washington in the Alamo Bowl…Saw action in 12 games as a junior in 2010, only missing the Texas Bowl with an injury (knee)…Won the starting nod at DT in the fourth game of the season and started nine-straight games before sitting out the Texas Bowl…Finished 12th on the team with 31 tackles (20 solo), 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sack (-2 yards), 1 FF and 1 PD…Recorded 0.5 sack (-2 yards) and 1 tackle in the Bears' win over Buffalo…Tied a career-high with 7 tackles (4 solo) in a victory at Colorado…Posted 5 tackles and 1 QB pressure against No. 16 Oklahoma…Earned his second letter after gaining a scholarship prior to the 2009 season…Played in all 12 games along the defensive line in 2009...Finished the campaign with 18 tackles (5 solo), 2 TFL and 0.5 sack (-3 yards)…Recorded a season-high 4 tackles, including 0.5 TFL in the team's win over Northwestern State…Made 3 tackles at No. 19 Oklahoma…Added 3 tackles in the season finale vs. rival Texas Tech…Played 2008 as a walk-on, appearing in all 12 games as a redshirt freshman…Finished the season with 9 tackles (4 solo) and 0.5 TFL…Posted a season-high 3 stops vs. No. 1 Oklahoma…Selected to the 2009 Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll for the spring semester…Walked on and redshirted as a true freshman in 2007…Majored in general studies at Baylor…Prepped at Strake Jesuit College Prep (Houston, TX)…Played as a two-way lineman on the offensive and defensive lines…Earned 2006 first-team All-District 17-5A honors as a senior on offense (OG) and defense (DT)…Led Strake Jesuit with 4 TFL as a senior.

Ishmaa'ily KitchenNo. 67Nose TackleHT: 6-1 WT: 334College: Kent StateHigh School: Cardinal Mooney (Youngstown, OH)Born: 8/24/88, Youngstown, OHExp: Rookie

Ishmaa'ily Kitchen signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on 5/10/12…Recorded 65 tackles (29 solo), 3.5 sacks and 1 FR in 45 career games at Kent State...Saw action in nine games, including six starts (missed three games with a dislocated elbow), and totaled 13 tackles, including 2.5 TFL and 1 FR as a senior in 2011…Recorded a season-high 4 tackles in the season opener at Alabama...Appeared in all 12 games, posting 22 tackles (11 solo), a career-high 3 sacks and 4.5 TFL as a junior in 2010...Played in all 12 games, netting 13 tackles (8 solo) and a half-sack as a sophomore in 2009...Saw action in all 12 games as a redshirt freshman in 2008, totaling 17 tackles (7 solo)…Netted 4 tackles, including 3 solo, against Louisiana-Lafayette...Prepped at Cardinal Mooney (Youngstown, OH), where he helped lead the Cardinals to state championships in his sophomore and senior years...Earned All-Ohio, All-Steele Valley Conference and All-Northeast Ohio District teams as a junior and senior...Was part of a Cardinal Mooney team that posted a 48-4 record in four seasons...Name is pronounced: ish-MAIL-ee.

Addison LawrenceNo. 71Offensive LineHT: 6-4 WT: 300College: Mississippi St. Born: 1/14/89, Senatobia, MSExp: Rookie

Addison Lawrence signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on 5/11/12…Appeared in 48 career games at MSU with a starting role in his final 38…Started all 13 games as a senior in 2011, anchoring an offensive line that paved the way for the nation's 38th-ranked rushing attack (175.3 yards per game)…Cleared holes for RB Vick Ballard to finish fourth in rushing in the Southeastern Conference (91.5 ypg)…Ballard rushed for 166 yards and 3 ground TDs, adding to the team's season-high 645 total yards of offense in the opener at Memphis…Started all 13 games at RT as a junior in 2010…Posted a total of 43 knockdown blocks on the year…Helped the Bulldogs finish 16th nationally and second in the SEC in rushing yards (214.9 ypg)…Paved the way for Ballard to rush for a season-high 150 yards and 3 rushing TDs against Arkansas…Started all 12 games at RT as a sophomore in 2009…Helped the Bulldog offense lead the SEC and finish ninth nationally in rushing offense (227.6 ypg)…RB Anthony Dixon finished sixth in the country and first in the conference in rushing (126.5 ypg)…Helped lead Dixon to 8 100-yard rushing performances, combining for a school-record 1,391 rushing yards and 12 ground scores…Paved the way for the offense to eclipse the 300-yard rushing mark on four occasions…Played in 10 contests as a redshirt freshman in 2008…Appeared in his first collegiate contest in the Bulldogs' home opening win against Southeastern Louisiana, helping the offense rush for 216 yards and 2 ground TDs…Redshirted as a true freshman in 2007…Prepped at Magnolia Heights (MS) HS, where he excelled as a TE…Posted 11 catches for 225 yards and 5 TDs during his senior campaign…Rated the No. 78 TE prospect in the country by ESPN.com and ranked among the Top 25 players in the state of Mississippi following his senior season…Listed as the No. 25 prospect in the state by Rivals.com…Was named first-team All-State at TE by the Mississippi Private School Association Football Committee…Also excelled in track and field, winning the state discus competition as a sophomore and junior…Born Carl Addison Lawrence.

Antoine McClainNo. 60GuardHT: 6-5 WT: 329College: ClemsonHigh School: Anniston (AL)Born: 12/6/89, Anniston, ALExp: Rookie

Antoine McClain signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on 5/10/12…Played in 54 games over four seasons at Clemson, making 41 starts and playing 2,438 snaps…Started every game from the beginning of the 2009 season through 2011, the only member of the team to do so…Started all 11 games at RG in 2011, helping the Tigers win the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship and earning a spot in the Orange Bowl…Played 921 snaps for the Tigers, registering 35 knockdown blocks in 2011…Helped pave the way for RB Andre Ellington to second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors, rushing for 1,178 yards (eighth-most in school history) on 223 carries and 11 TDs…Allowed Ellington to rush for a career-high 212 yards and 2 TDs on 24 carries in a 56-45 win at Maryland…Helped lead Clemson's rushing attack that averaged 158.5 rushing yards per game, ranking fifth in the ACC…Ellington's 90.6 rushing yards per game were 10th-most in school history…Allowed QB Tajh Boyd to pace the Tigers' offense and finish first in the ACC with 282.29 passing yards per game…Helped spark the offense to 38 points in a win over defending National Champion Auburn…Boyd was 30-of-42 for a career-high 386 yards and 4 TDs to go along with 7 rushes for 30 yards vs. Auburn…Played 704 snaps, making 13 starts as a junior…Was named to the third-team All-ACC by Phil Steele after making a team-high 69 knockdown blocks…Blocked for the RB duo of Jamie Harper (760 yards) and Andre Ellington (686 yards), both of whom sparked the Tigers' offense, which averaged 139.0 yards per game…Led the team in knockdowns (14) at Auburn, the eventual National Champion…QB Kyle Parker threw for 220 yards and 2 TDs against Auburn, while Ellington rushed for 140 yards and 1 TD…Helped pave the way for Ellington to rush for 166 yards and 2 TDs in the team's 27-13 win over Georgia Tech…Won the Strength Training Award for offensive linemen during the spring practices…Part of an offensive line that blocked for ACC Player of the Year RB C.J. Spiller in 2009…Spiller was also a Doak Walker Award finalist, rushing for 1,212 yards and 12 TDs on the season, including an all-time ACC record 2,680 all-purpose yards…Helped spark Spiller by supplying 6 knockdown blocks in the ACC Championship game against Georgia Tech…Spiller rushed for a career-high 233 yards and 4 TDs in that game...Saw action in 13 games as a true freshman on special teams and along the offensive line...Was a member of the ACC Academic Honor Roll from 2010-11…Winner of Clemson's 2010 Vickery Hall Award for his work in the classroom…Majored in sociology at Clemson…Prepped at Anniston (AL) HS…Ranked as the No. 78 player in the nation and No. 6 offensive tackle by ESPN.com as a senior…*Rivals.com *ranked him as the No. 13 offensive tackle prospect and No. 7 player in Alabama…Earned ASWA first-team All-State honors…Played in the ESPN/Under Armour All-American game.

Terrence MooreNo. 79Defensive EndHT: 6-3 WT: 290College: NebraskaHigh School: McDonogh 35 (New Orleans, LA) HSBorn: 1/31/89, New Orleans, LAExp: Rookie

Terrence Moore signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on 5/10/12…Appeared in 37 career games at Nebraska, including eight starts, recording 46 tackles (14 solo), 7 TFL (-33 yards), 4 sacks (-26 yards), 1 PD and 1 INT at defensive tackle…Following his senior campaign in 2011, Moore was named the Tom Novak Award Winner, presented to the Husker senior who "best exemplifies courage and determination despite all odds in the manner of Nebraska All-America center Tom Novak"…Played in all 13 games as a senior in 2011, including seven starts…Recorded 20 tackles (6 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack (-2 yards), 1 INT and 4 QB hurries…Posted a career-high 7 tackles (1 solo) against Northwestern…Had 6 tackles the following week, including 1 TFL, in a win at Penn State…Recorded his only career INT at Michigan, which he returned 10 yards to help set up a Nebraska field goal…Added his lone sack of the year in the season finale Capital One Bowl against South Carolina…Served as the top reserve DT as a junior in 2010, posting 16 tackles (4 solo), 3 TFL (-19 yards), 1 sack (-13 yards), 1 FR and 1 PD in 13 games (one start)…Aided a unit that ranked fifth nationally in pass defense (153.6 ypg) and ninth in scoring defense (17.4 ppg)…Recorded 1 solo tackle, 1 sack (-13 yards) and 1 FR in a win against Idaho…Posted a season-high 4 tackles (2 solo) the following week at Washington…Produced a TFL in wins against Missouri and Kansas…Capped his season with 2 tackles in his first-career start in the Holiday Bowl against Washington…Appeared in 4 games as a sophomore in 2009, recording 2 tackles (1 solo)…Helped a defensive unit that ranked seventh in the country (272.0 ypg), including the nation's top-ranked scoring defense (10.4 ppg)…Posted both tackles (1 solo) in the blowout win over Louisiana-Lafayette…Played in seven contests in 2008, recording 8 tackles (3 solo), 2 TFL (-11 yards) and 2 sacks (-11 yards)…Helped the defensive unit nearly triple its sack total (35 sacks) from the 2007 campaign, finishing third in the Big 12…Posted 6 of his tackles in the first three games of the season…Set season-highs with 3 tackles (2 solo) and 2 sacks (-11 yards) in his first-career game against Western Michigan… Redshirted as a freshman in 2007…Prepped at McDonogh 35 (New Orleans, LA) HS…Produced 81 tackles, 31 TFL, 14 sacks and 2 FRs as a senior…Named first-team New Orleans all-metro and earned first-team All-District honors…Helped his team to a 7-3 finish and a trip to the second round of the Louisiana 4A state playoffs…Majored in sociology at Nebraska.

Brandon PendergrassNo. 32 Running BackHT: 5-9 WT: 200College: Wake ForestHigh School: Royal Palm Beach (FL)Born: 1/21/89, Royal Palm Beach, FLExp: Rookie

Brandon Pendergrass signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on 5/10/12…Saw action in 42 games during his collegiate career, posting 1,865 rushing yards and 17 TDs on 445 carries (4.2 avg.)…Added 48 receptions for 308 yards as a Demon Deacon…Emerged as Wake Forest's feature back midway through his senior year in 2011, leading the team with 188 carries for 829 rushing yards and 9 TDs...Made his first start of the season and posted 21 rushing attempts for 80 yards against Virginia Tech…Had a career-best 2 rushing TDs and 99 rushing yards at North Carolina…Registered 134 rushing yards on 20 carries, adding 2 TD runs at No. 9 Clemson...Followed up that performance with a 26-carry, 125-yard output and 1 TD vs. Maryland…Played in six games as a junior in 2010 before his season was cut short due to a separated shoulder suffered against Navy...Rushed for 115 yards and 2 TDs in 2010…As a sophomore in 2009, he was second on the team in rushing with 399 yards on 83 attempts...Posted Wake Forest's longest rush of the season on a 76-yard jolt against Boston College, the ninth-longest run in school history...Led Wake Forest with 528 rushing yards and 5 TDs on 150 carries as a redshirt freshman in 2008...Started the final five games of the regular season at running back…Posted the first 100-yard rushing game of his career with a 110-yard performance in the 28-17 win over Virginia, adding 1 TD...Wake Forest went 5-0 in 2008 in games in which he scored a TD…Redshirted his true freshman season in 2007…Majored in communication with a minor in entrepreneurship and social enterprise…Prepped at Royal Palm Beach (FL) HS, where he was* *rated as the 17th-best all-purpose back by Rivals.com and the 20th-best RB by ESPN…Earned the Lou Groza High School Award as the best player in Palm Beach County, also adding first-team All-Conference and All-Area honors as a senior…Rushed for 3,425 yards in three seasons as a starter, including 1,500 yards and 18 TDs during his final prep campaign.

Nick ProvoNo. 86Tight EndHT: 6-4 WT: 249College: SyracuseHigh School: John I. Leonard (West Palm Beach, FL)Born: 10/4/88, Sarasota, FLExp: Rookie

Nick Provo signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on 5/10/12…A four-year letterman at Syracuse, he set the school career record for receptions by a TE (92) and ranks second on the list for receiving yards by a TE (1,027)…Also posted 9 TD receptions in 41 career games…Closed his collegiate career with a streak of 25-consecutive games with a reception, which ranks fifth on Syracuse's all-time list and is the longest streak by an Orange TE...Earned All-Big East first-team honors as a senior by producing 51 catches for 537 receiving yards, which rank second on the school's single-season record list for TEs…Had 8 catches for 85 yards against USC…Posted 6 receptions for 61 yards and 3 TDs vs. West Virginia…The 3 scores tie for third on the SU single-game record list...Caught 7 passes for 53 yards and a TD at Connecticut…Totaled 33 receptions for 365 yards and 1 TD as a junior in 2010…Registered season highs of 5 catches for 85 yards against Maine, adding 1 TD in the game…Played in five games, including two starts, as a junior in 2009 before being sidelined by a season-ending knee injury…He totaled 4 catches for 55 yards in those contests…Played in 11 games, primarily on special teams, as a sophomore in 2008, tallying 4 catches for 70 yards and 1 TD…Against Akron, scored a TD on his first-career reception, which was a 15-yard completion…Redshirted as a true freshman in 2007…Majored in information management and technology at Syracuse…Was a member of the 2008 fall, 2011 spring and 2011 fall Athletic Director's Honor Roll…Prepped at John I. Leonard (West Palm Beach, FL) HS, where* *he was named to the SuperPrep *Dixie Region Team and earned third-team All-State honors as a senior…Also garnered first-team All-County accolades from the *Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, *leading *all receivers in Palm Beach County with 39 receptions for 756 yards and 8 TDs during his final prep campaign…Was named MVP of the American team in the Outback Steakhouse Treasure Coast High School All-Star Game.

Cyhl QuarlesNo. 43SafetyHT: 6-3 WT: 210College: Wake ForestHigh School: Meadowcreek (Norcross, GA)Born: 4/6/89, Norcross, GAExp: Rookie

Cyhl Quarles signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on 5/10/12…In 50 career games at Wake Forest, he totaled 239 tackles, 2 INTs, 6 PD, 2 FRs and 1 FF…As a senior in 2011, he finished first on the team in tackles (101), adding career highs in PD (3) and FRs (2)...Led the Demon Deacons by tying a then-career-high with 10 tackles in the season opener at Syracuse...Posted a new career-high with 12 tackles, adding 1 PD, against NC State...Led the team with 8 stops and 1 FR vs. Maryland…Played in all 12 games (seven starts) as a junior in 2010, finishing second on the team in total tackles (71), including a team-high 45 solo stops...Led the Deacons in tackles in four games…Ranked 24th in the ACC in tackles per game (5.9)…Had 1 INT and made 5 tackles vs. Navy, with his theft leading to a Wake Forest TD...Forced and recovered a fumble, while also registering 7 tackles vs. Clemson...Ranked second on the team with 62 tackles during his sophomore season...Was one of just four Deacon defenders to start all 12 games...Tied for the team lead with 8 tackles vs. Baylor in the season opener and added 8 stops against Boston College…Suffered a concussion against Florida State, but not before snagging his first-career INT deep in Wake Forest territory, halting a potential Seminole score...Recorded 5-or-more tackles in eight games…Primarily saw action on special teams as a redshirt freshman in 2008, playing in all 13 games and posting 5 total tackles…Redshirted his true freshman season in 2007….Majored in sociology at Wake Forest…Prepped at Meadowcreek (Norcross, GA) HS, where he was named to the Gwinnett County Super 11 squad as a senior...Had 81 tackles and 2 sacks as a senior OLB, after producing 79 tackles as a junior...Name is pronounced: Kyle Quarlz.

Bobby RaineyNo. 34Running BackHT: 5-8 WT: 205College: Western KentuckyHigh School: Griffin (GA) HSBorn: 10/16/87, Griffin, GAExp: Rookie

Bobby Rainey signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on 5/10/12…Appeared in 44 career games with the Hilltoppers, recording 4,542 rushing yards on 895 carries (4.6 avg.) and 35 TDs…Hauled in 80 career receptions for an additional 682 yards and 5 scores...Boasted 63 KORs for 1,631 yards…Ranks 11th in NCAA history with 6,906 all-purpose yards…As a senior in 2011, earned his second-consecutive Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year nod while being named to five different All-America teams…Finished the season ranked second in the nation with 1,695 rushing yards, his second-consecutive 1,500-yard rushing campaign…Became just the 10th player in the past 15 years to rush for at least 1,500 yards in back-to-back seasons…His 22- career 100-yard rushing contests are a Hilltoppers' school record…Led the nation in rushing attempts (369) for the second-straight year, amassing 1,695 rushing yards and 13 ground scores…Added 36 receptions for 361 yards and 4 TDs, totaling 2,056 yards from scrimmage…His 8.50 points per game were first in the Sun Belt Conference…Eclipsed the 200-yard rushing mark on three occasions, including a season-high 227 rushing yards and 3-TD performance in the season finale against Troy…Had 206 rushing yards and 3 ground scores in the win against Louisiana-Lafayette…Tied a school record with his eighth-consecutive 100-yard rushing game in the loss to Indiana State…In 2010, earned honorable-mention All-America honors from *SI.com *after finishing the season third in the nation in rushing (137.4 yards per game)…Also named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Conference…Led the country in carries, setting a new WKU record with 340 attempts for 1,649 rushing yards (second in school history) and 15 ground TDs…Added 29 receptions for 239 yards…Had 9 100-yard rushing performances and set a school-record seven games with 150-rushing yards or more…Set single-game career highs with 45 rushes (school record) for 248 yards, adding 2 TDs against Middle Tennessee…Amassed 184 rushing yards and 2 TDs in the loss at Kentucky…Had no fewer than 21 carries in each contest of the season…Scored 2 TDs in six different games, including each of the last four…In 2009, was named to Phil Steele's first-team All-Sun Belt Conference list as a kick returner and a third-team member at RB…Set a single-season school record with 44 KORs for 1,050 yards…Amassed 939 rushing yards on 144 carries (6.5 avg.) for 6 TDs…Also had 13 catches for 83 yards and 1 score…Broke the WKU single-season record with 2,101 all-purpose yards, with the 175.1 average per game ranking second on the school's all-time list…As a redshirt sophomore, compiled 275 rushing yards on 42 carries with 1 TD in eight contests in 2008…Also had 19 KORs for 581 yards, amassing 870 all-purpose yards…Redshirted as a true freshman in 2007…Attended Griffin (GA) HS, where he was a four-year letterwinner and starter in football…Rushed for over 5,000 yards and passed for over 1,000 more while accumulating 88 total TDs in his high school career…Played in the North-South Georgia All-Star game following his senior season…Named CSS Chevy Offensive Player of the Year as a senior, as well as first-team All-State, after rushing for 2,040 yards and 31 TDs…Lettered in basketball as a freshman…Majored in sports management at Western Kentucky.

Deonte ThompsonNo. 83Wide ReceiverHT: 6-0 WT: 200College: FloridaHigh School: Glades Central (FL) HSBorn: 2/14/89, Belle Glades, FLExp: Rookie