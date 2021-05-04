Press Release: Ravens Sign T Alejandro Villanueva

The Baltimore Ravens signed two-time Pro Bowler T Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year contract, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Tuesday.
Here are several notes about the 6-9, 320-pound Villanueva:
- Entering his seventh NFL season, Villanueva has played in 96 games (90 starts) – all with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2015-20). He also started all seven postseason games in which he appeared with Pittsburgh.
- A two-time Pro Bowler (2017-18), Villanueva has played in 96-consecutive regular season games, tying (Morgan Moses, Washington Football Team) for the second-longest active streak among NFL tackles. He has started every game over the past five seasons (2016-20).
- In 2020, Villanueva started all 16 games at left tackle for the Steelers, helping block for an offense that completed an NFL-high 428 passes and recorded 35 touchdowns through the air (tied for the NFL's sixth most). He also helped Pittsburgh's offensive line allow an NFL-low 14 sacks.
- Villanueva originally signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2014, before spending the same campaign on the Steelers' practice squad.
- Prior to joining the NFL, Villanueva, a graduate of the United States Military Academy, spent 2010-13 as an active member of the Army, serving three tours of duty in Afghanistan. He was promoted to the ranking of Captain in April 2014.
- Villanueva received numerous honors for his military service, including: the Bronze Star Medal of Valor, the Ranger Tab, the Parachutist Badge, the Bronze Star Medal for overseas service, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Combat Infantryman's Badge and Expert Infantryman's Badge. Here is a link to an ESPN feature that was produced in 2017: https://www.espn.com/video/clip/_/id/18669910