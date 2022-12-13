Late for Work 12/13: Pressure Is on Ravens Defense to Continue to Dominate

Pressure Is on Ravens Defense to Continue to Dominate

The fact that the Ravens offense has scored a total of just 39 points in its past three victories illustrates just how dominant the defense has been in recent weeks.

However, if the offense continues to struggle scoring points, the defense will have little margin for error. That's why NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha named the Ravens as one of six defenses under the most pressure as the playoff races heat up.

"The Baltimore Ravens are back in a familiar place. They're looking at a defense filled with big names at a critical juncture of the season and hoping it can carry them to a happy ending," Chadiha wrote. "Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been the player largely responsible for handling those expectations for most of the past four seasons. He's now dealing with a knee injury and relying on that defense to be precisely what it has the potential to be."

"Baltimore isn't going on a championship run unless Jackson heals quickly from the knee injury he sustained in a win over Denver in Week 13. However, the more you look at the potential of this defense, the more you see a real road for this team to be a player in the postseason. There isn't a dominant team in the AFC this year. There are only teams with dominant individuals or dominant units, such as Kansas City with quarterback Patrick Mahomes or Cincinnati with all its playmakers on offense. The Ravens can be a scary team if that defense can play up its potential."

Considering the abundance of talent the Ravens have on defense, it's not surprising how well the unit has been playing. The surprise came earlier in the season, when the defense was looking more like an Achilles heel than an asset.

Chadiha attributed the early-season issues to younger players experiencing growing pains and there being an adjustment period under new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald. Of course, the midseason trade for inside linebacker Roquan Smith has also been a huge factor in the defense's turnaround. Baltimore has allowed the second-fewest points (13.4) since acquiring Smith in Week 9, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

"Macdonald's defense received a huge boost when Smith, a two-time All-Pro, arrived," Chadiha wrote. "Smith is the kind of linebacker who can do everything in a scheme as diversified as Baltimore's — he's elite as a tackler, blitzer and pass defender — and his teammates felt his impact the minute he took the field. He brings a confidence and an ability to communicate that makes life easier for younger teammates like linebacker Patrick Queen and rookie safety Kyle Hamilton. He's also the best player the Ravens have seen at that position since [Ray] Lewis retired after the 2012 season."

Chadiha noted that the Ravens' two Super Bowl teams won by "routinely beating up on opposing offenses and closing out games in a consistent fashion," and "this year's team certainly has the talent to be that overwhelming."