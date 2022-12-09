Cover Story: Roquan Smith Tackles Life With Passion and Purpose

All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey has already noticed how comfortably Smith has handled himself around new teammates.

"You would think he's been here for so long," Humphrey said. "He talks with all the guys. He's very honest, very real. very humble. He's just been a great teammate. He put me to shame a little bit. He had been here for two weeks and I missed a charity event and he was like, 'Man, you don't ever come to the things you're supposed to.' He's inserted himself into our culture really well. As a signing, he's a 10 out of 10."

Smith is a leader by example, but he's rarely the loudest voice in the locker room, or the player most likely to deliver a passionate pregame speech. He isn't a rah-rah guy. He's more like a nah-nah guy. Like, if you think trying to fool him on the next play is a good idea, nah-nah, it probably isn't.

"Roquan is kind of a flatliner, but I think keeping that even keel allows him play at his best," Pagano said. "He can get emotional, but he's a thinker. He's so hyper-focused. That's one of his edges."

After not winning a playoff game during his four seasons with the Bears, Smith has dreams of postseason glory that he'd like to see the Ravens accomplish. Smith said he never thought about playing with the Ravens until he was summoned to Bears General Manager Ryan Poles office and told he was being dealt to Baltimore.

"The first thing I thought was, 'I never thought I'd be living in Baltimore,'" Smith said smiling. "Then I thought, 'They play good defense there.' Now I'm here, and I'm really enjoying it.