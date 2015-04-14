Pros And Cons Of WR Jaelen Strong

Arizona State's Jaelen Strong is a probable first-round prospect, and he's been tabbed to the Ravens in several mock drafts.
We pulled up the scouting reports from NFL Media's Lance Zierlein, CBS Sports' Dane Brugler and ESPN to get the pros and cons of Strong.
Here's his profile:
WR Jaelen Strong
Junior; 6-foot-4, 212 pounds
2014 Stats: 82 receptions, 1,165 yards, 10 touchdowns
Pros
- Good combination of height, weight and arm length for the position
- Former high school basketball player who knows how to shield defenders – especially for jump balls – making him a strong red-zone target
- Adept at braking press coverage and physical with cornerbacks
- Quieted doubts about his speed with a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at the combine
- Tracks the ball well and has a knack for making acrobatic catches
- Outstanding at back-shoulder throws and can make catches in traffic
- Dependable and the hardest worker on the team, per the Arizona State coaching staff
Cons
- Still somewhat raw and learning to play the position, especially in route running
- Long strider who takes time to build up to speed
- Doesn't display much suddenness or twitchiness
- Forced to make a lot of contested throws because of a lack of separation
- Shows an adequate feel for finding soft spots in zone coverage