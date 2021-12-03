Pundit Picks: A Handful Are Picking Steelers to Beat Ravens

Dec 03, 2021 at 10:01 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

120321-Pundit-Picks

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Emmanuel Acho
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Domonique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Damien Woody

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 27, Steelers 24
Nate Davis
Ravens 23, Steelers 20
Jori Epstein
Ravens 19, Steelers 13
Mike Freeman
Ravens 30, Steelers 20
Mike Jones
Ravens 24, Steelers 19
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
Ravens 26, Steelers 23
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 31, Steelers 14

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 30, Steelers 20 “Pittsburgh's defensive struggles to stop the run and cover outside receivers deep down the field figure to be a deadly combination against the Ravens. (In other news, Ben Roethlisberger is the lowest-graded non-Jets quarterback among all qualifiers in Pro Football Focus' grading.)”

NFL Network

Table inside Article
Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 24, Steelers 20
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 26, Steelers 14
Marcas Grant
Ravens 19, Steelers 14
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 23, Steelers 16
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 13, Steelers 10
Nick Shook
Ravens 24, Steelers 16
Marc Sessler
Steelers 20, Ravens 17
Kevin Patra
Ravens 25, Steelers 21
Grant Gordon
Ravens 17, Steelers 15
Mark Dulgerian
Ravens 23, Steelers 20

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 23, Steelers 20 “The Steelers will keep it close with their quick passing game and tough running from Najee Harris, but the Ravens will grind another one away with Justin Tucker kicking home the game winner.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Steelers 23, Ravens 20 “This has become a great rivalry known for physical play, but the Steelers have hardly looked physical the past two weeks. They are struggling in a big way, while the Ravens are coming off a tough home victory over Cleveland. Even so, the Ravens offense isn't good right now. The Steelers will find a way to win this late playing in a survival game.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Ravens 24, Steelers 21
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Steelers 19, Ravens 16 “At 5-5-1, the Steelers season basically hangs in the balance this week. If they lose, they're definitely not winning the AFC North and they're likely not making the playoffs. I do not like to pick against desperate teams, especially when they're playing at home against a division rival.”
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Ravens 27, Steelers 17 “The Ravens are heading toward the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the Steelers are heading toward last place in the AFC North.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 24, Steelers 21 “Mike Tomlin is trying to will maximum effort from his players. Will it be enough?”
Chris Simms
Ravens 27, Steelers 16 “The Steelers are done. They’re not going to the playoffs.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Albert Breer
Mitch Goldich

