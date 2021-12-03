Pundit Picks: A Handful Are Picking Steelers to Beat Ravens

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Emmanuel Acho
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Domonique Foxworth
|Dan Graziano
|Laura Rutledge
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
|Damien Woody
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 27, Steelers 24
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 23, Steelers 20
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 19, Steelers 13
|Mike Freeman
|Ravens 30, Steelers 20
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 24, Steelers 19
|Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 26, Steelers 23
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 31, Steelers 14
NFL.com
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 30, Steelers 20 “Pittsburgh's defensive struggles to stop the run and cover outside receivers deep down the field figure to be a deadly combination against the Ravens. (In other news, Ben Roethlisberger is the lowest-graded non-Jets quarterback among all qualifiers in Pro Football Focus' grading.)”
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 24, Steelers 20
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 26, Steelers 14
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 19, Steelers 14
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 23, Steelers 16
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 13, Steelers 10
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 24, Steelers 16
|Marc Sessler
|Steelers 20, Ravens 17
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 25, Steelers 21
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 17, Steelers 15
|Mark Dulgerian
|Ravens 23, Steelers 20
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 23, Steelers 20 “The Steelers will keep it close with their quick passing game and tough running from Najee Harris, but the Ravens will grind another one away with Justin Tucker kicking home the game winner.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Steelers 23, Ravens 20 “This has become a great rivalry known for physical play, but the Steelers have hardly looked physical the past two weeks. They are struggling in a big way, while the Ravens are coming off a tough home victory over Cleveland. Even so, the Ravens offense isn't good right now. The Steelers will find a way to win this late playing in a survival game.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Ravens 24, Steelers 21
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Steelers 19, Ravens 16 “At 5-5-1, the Steelers season basically hangs in the balance this week. If they lose, they're definitely not winning the AFC North and they're likely not making the playoffs. I do not like to pick against desperate teams, especially when they're playing at home against a division rival.”
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 27, Steelers 17 “The Ravens are heading toward the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the Steelers are heading toward last place in the AFC North.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 24, Steelers 21 “Mike Tomlin is trying to will maximum effort from his players. Will it be enough?”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 27, Steelers 16 “The Steelers are done. They’re not going to the playoffs.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Connor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|Jenny Vrentas
|Albert Breer
|Mitch Goldich