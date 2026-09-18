Pundit Picks: Ravens Are Heavy Favorites to Defeat Saints

Ravens vs. Saints Pundit Selections
ESPN
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Matt Bowen
|Ravens
|Mike Clay
|Ravens
|Jeremy Fowler
|Ravens
|Dan Graziano
|Ravens
|Kalyn Kahler
|Ravens
|Pamela Maldonado
|Ravens
|Eric Moody
|Ravens
|Jason Reid
|Ravens
|Ben Solak
|Ravens
|Lindsey Thiry
|Ravens
|Seth Wickersham
|Ravens
Baltimore Banner
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jonas Shaffer
|Ravens 24, Saints 13
|“Don’t let the 31 points the Saints allowed Sunday fool you. Their defense had a good game against an explosive Lions attack. New Orleans held Detroit to 5.1 yards per play and allowed just two drives of at least 50 yards — and the second came in overtime. The Saints had a top-15 defense last season, too, and might not have to worry about stopping Zay Flowers. But the Ravens’ defense should be the best unit in this game. Tyler Shough had 85 yards passing at halftime against a mediocre Lions secondary. The Ravens have the talent to keep Chris Olave from taking over, and an eager M&T Bank Stadium crowd should give them an edge in high-leverage spots.”
|Giana Han
|Ravens 38, Saints 21
|“The Saints played the Lions close, helped by a standout performance from wide receiver Chris Olave. The Ravens defense will be put to the test again, but the one it passed last week featured great players as well. Meanwhile, the Saints defense struggled in Week 1, which sets up the chance for another high-scoring day for the Ravens.”
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 30, Saints 23
|“Detroit sacked Shough five times and picked him off twice, so the Ravens will have chances to hand Lamar Jackson the short fields he capitalized on in their opener. Jesse Minter’s defense closed effectively in Indianapolis and will need an equally effective second-half pass rush this week. That, combined with another big day from Derrick Henry, will be too much for the Saints to surmount.”
|Kyle Goon
|Ravens 38, Saints 17
|“I suspect the Saints will have a tough time corralling Derrick Henry and the Ravens’ rushing game after coughing up a ton of yardage to the Lions in Week 1. But, to keep this from becoming a shootout, Baltimore’s defensive front needs to bother Shough. Given enough time, the Saints QB is more than capable of making this a tight one. It’s up to Trey Hendrickson (and the rest of the Ravens’ pass rushers) to keep him in a blender.”
|Brandon Weigel
|Ravens 27, Saints 14
|“New Orleans put up a strong fight against the Detroit Lions in Week 1, scoring 24 second-half points to force overtime. The Saints may have even won if not for a questionable interpretation of what constitutes a forward pass. But they’re still one of the weakest teams in perhaps the NFL’s worst division. Even with a possibly shorthanded wide receiver corps, the Ravens should ball out for the hometown fans.”
USA Today
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 24, Saints 17
|Nick Brinkerhoff
|Ravens 30, Saints 20
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 24, Saints 20
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 30, Saints 23
|Adam Kaufman
|Ravens 34, Saints 24
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 31, Saints 20
NFL.com
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jeremy Bergman
|Ravens 33, Saints 20
|Brooke Cersosimo
|Ravens 28, Saints 21
|“Well, I'll be! This is a Ravens offense I can get behind. Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers absolutely cooked in the opener to the tune of 506 total yards and 41 points. … I'm all in on this star-studded offense early in 2026 despite the lengthy midweek injury report. The Saints could very well be chasing points again on the road, and Tyler Shough looks built to scratch and claw until the very end. However, you can't always count on a late surge in this league -- not against the Ravens' stout pass defense and not against a Henry-led Baltimore run game that is sure to drain the clock.”
|Gennaro Filice
|Ravens 24, Saints 17
|Bobby Kownack
|Ravens 30, Saints 20
|Dan Parr
|Ravens 26, Saints 17
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 31, Saints 24
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 30, Saints 20
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 33, Saints 21
|Lance Zierlein
|Ravens 38, Saints 20
|Bucky Brooks
|Ravens 33, Saints 21
|Tom Grossi
|Ravens 28, Saints 21
|Brandon Perna
|Saints 34, Ravens 21
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 33, Saints 18
Sporting News
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 35, Saints 17
|“The Ravens have a lot more energy overall with the young coaching combination of Jesse Minter and Declan Doyle. They are active again on pass defense and the running game dominance and passing explosion are promising. The Saints will have little answers for that 1-2 punch on the road and Tyler Shough can't catch up this time.”
CBS Sports
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 33, Saints 20
|“The Saints are out on the road for a second-consecutive week. That's tough for a young team. It's even tougher facing this Ravens offense. Lamar Jackson looked great last week and has the feel of another potential MVP. There are injuries at receiver, but I think they can work around that here.”