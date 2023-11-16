Pundit Picks: Analysts Split, See Close Ravens vs. Bengals Game

Childs Walker Ravens 26, Bengals 20 “Familiarity has bred contempt between these AFC North rivals, both of whom need a win to put the stink of last weekend behind them. Expect a desperate game with chunk plays and wild swings. The Ravens have checked Joe Burrow effectively and are equipped to pound on Cincinnati’s lesser defense. They’ll get back on track but not without tense moments.”

Brian Wacker Ravens 24, Bengals 20 “Cincinnati has one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, and the Ravens have more yards on the ground than anyone else. Expect to see a good dose of the thunder and lightning combo of Gus Edwards and Keaton Mitchell, along with some runs sprinkled in by Lamar Jackson. Still, these teams usually play each other close with the average margin of victory in their past four meetings, including last year’s wild-card game, a shade under six points.”

C.J. Doon Ravens 27, Bengals 24 “A stunning six NFL games ended on field goals as time expired last weekend, and it feels like we could see another Thursday night. History certainly favors the Ravens, with Lamar Jackson boasting a career 7-2 record against the Bengals, including 4-1 at home. With Tee Higgins out and Ja’Marr Chase playing through a back injury, Joe Burrow is going to have a tough time against the NFL’s best defense.”