Pundit Picks: Most Expect Ravens to Win a Close Game

|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Domonique Foxworth
|Dan Graziano
|Jason Reid
|Laura Rutledge
|Seth Wickersham
|Jonas Shaffer
|Ravens 17, Saints 16 “This might look like a Thursday night game. The Ravens, despite a long layoff, probably won’t have their top wide receiver, tight end or running back available. New Orleans will be down a couple of stars, too, and doesn’t match up well with the Ravens’ defense. Lamar Jackson’s jazzy skills and steady hand should be the difference in his first start in the Superdome.”
|Ryan McFadden
|Ravens 24, Saints 21 “Even if Gus Edwards doesn’t play, Baltimore should be able to move the ball effectively while continuing to dominate on special teams.”
|C.J. Doon
|Saints 28, Ravens 27 “For a team with a losing record, the Saints are pretty formidable. Demario Davis might be the best inside linebacker in the NFL. Running back Alvin Kamara is coming off a three-touchdown game. Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave is averaging nearly 15 yards per catch. Defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Cameron Jordan can stop the run. Safety Tyrann Mathieu is still a playmaker. Quarterback Andy Dalton is playing better than you think. It all adds up to a dangerous road test for the Ravens, especially if they’re missing Mark Andrews and Gus Edwards.”
|Tim Schwartz
|Ravens 30, Saints 20 “The Ravens have done well against quarterbacks who can’t escape the pocket and take off (see: Joe Flacco, Tom Brady, Jacoby Brissett), and while Andy Dalton has played well since he became the starter, he is not the fleetest of foot. Running back Alvin Kamara is a stud but the defense will stand tall and Lamar Jackson will more closely resemble the quarterback we saw early in the season as a dominant dual threat.”
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 27, Saints 20 “With a solid defense, an unorthodox running game and several big-play threats, the Saints aren’t your run-of-the-mill 3-5 opponent. But the Ravens will move the ball on the ground, and their massive advantage on special teams could come into play. They will batter their way to another victory in their midseason tour of the mediocre NFC South.”
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 33, Saints 26
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 28, Saints 20
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 27, Saints 23
|Safid Deen
|Ravens 28, Saints 24
|Tyler Dragon
|Ravens 24, Saints 16
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 27, Saints 17
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 25, Saints 24 “These would be my top two picks in the better than their record’ Olympics. Both teams could go streaking in the second half of the season — especially New Orleans, if rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor is as good as he looks and Marshon Lattimore returns to health. It's too early to say the Saints’ defense is back, but the offense is efficient enough and the Superdome will be rocking. I only give the Ravens a slight edge because they might have the best special teams in football, while the Saints might have the worst.”
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 25, Saints 24
|GPG
|Saints 27, Ravens 26
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 26, Saints 23
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 22, Saints 17
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 28, Saints 20
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 27, Saints 23
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 20, Saints 17
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 20, Saints 17
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 31, Saints 28
|Eric Edholm
|Ravens 24, Saints 20
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 28, Saints 17 “The Ravens have boosted their pass rush with Roquan Smith and have played much-improved overall defense of late with a different coverage vs. pressure philosophy. That's bad news for Andy Dalton, who tends to have plenty of nightmares in prime-time games. Lamar Jackson will be a consistent all-around problem for the Saints' defense on the other side.”
|Pete Prisco
|Saints 26, Ravens 20 “The Ravens will be rested after playing at Tampa Bay last Thursday. They ran the ball for over 200 yards in that game. That won't happen against this Saints defense. Look for the New Orleans defense to continue to play well after shutting out the Raiders last week.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Jared Dubin
|John Breech
|Saints 23, Ravens 20 “The Ravens are extremely banged up …and although conventional wisdom says never pick Andy Dalton in a prime-time game, I've decided to throw conventional wisdom out the window this week.”
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 26, Saints 20 “The Saints made a statement with their blowout of the Raiders last week, and I think they’ll be competitive with the Ravens. But ultimately I think the Ravens’ enormous special teams advantage will make the difference in this game.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 27, Saints 17 “The Ravens make full use of 11 days between games to find a way to keep pushing toward a likely division title.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 24, Saints 20 “The Saints, two years in a row, against Jalen Hurts, … and some of those Lamar Jackson-type run plays, they haven’t been able to stop Philadelphia when they do that, and this is a team that I look at that is similar to that.”
|Albert Breer
|Connor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|John Pluym
|Mitch Goldich
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 25, Saints 22 “The Ravens are getting 11 days rest for this Monday night clash against the Saints, who are trying to fight their way back into the NFC South lead. Somehow, it’s incredibly possible.”