Pundit Picks: Most Expect Ravens to Win a Close Game

Nov 07, 2022 at 09:58 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

110422-PunditPicks

ESPN

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Domonique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Jason Reid
Laura Rutledge
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Jonas Shaffer
Ravens 17, Saints 16 “This might look like a Thursday night game. The Ravens, despite a long layoff, probably won’t have their top wide receiver, tight end or running back available. New Orleans will be down a couple of stars, too, and doesn’t match up well with the Ravens’ defense. Lamar Jackson’s jazzy skills and steady hand should be the difference in his first start in the Superdome.”
Ryan McFadden
Ravens 24, Saints 21 “Even if Gus Edwards doesn’t play, Baltimore should be able to move the ball effectively while continuing to dominate on special teams.”
C.J. Doon
Saints 28, Ravens 27 “For a team with a losing record, the Saints are pretty formidable. Demario Davis might be the best inside linebacker in the NFL. Running back Alvin Kamara is coming off a three-touchdown game. Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave is averaging nearly 15 yards per catch. Defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Cameron Jordan can stop the run. Safety Tyrann Mathieu is still a playmaker. Quarterback Andy Dalton is playing better than you think. It all adds up to a dangerous road test for the Ravens, especially if they’re missing Mark Andrews and Gus Edwards.”
Tim Schwartz
Ravens 30, Saints 20 “The Ravens have done well against quarterbacks who can’t escape the pocket and take off (see: Joe Flacco, Tom Brady, Jacoby Brissett), and while Andy Dalton has played well since he became the starter, he is not the fleetest of foot. Running back Alvin Kamara is a stud but the defense will stand tall and Lamar Jackson will more closely resemble the quarterback we saw early in the season as a dominant dual threat.”
Childs Walker
Ravens 27, Saints 20 “With a solid defense, an unorthodox running game and several big-play threats, the Saints aren’t your run-of-the-mill 3-5 opponent. But the Ravens will move the ball on the ground, and their massive advantage on special teams could come into play. They will batter their way to another victory in their midseason tour of the mediocre NFC South.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 33, Saints 26
Chris Bumbaca
Ravens 28, Saints 20
Nate Davis
Ravens 27, Saints 23
Safid Deen
Ravens 28, Saints 24
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 24, Saints 16
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 27, Saints 17

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 25, Saints 24 “These would be my top two picks in the better than their record’ Olympics. Both teams could go streaking in the second half of the season — especially New Orleans, if rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor is as good as he looks and Marshon Lattimore returns to health. It's too early to say the Saints’ defense is back, but the offense is efficient enough and the Superdome will be rocking. I only give the Ravens a slight edge because they might have the best special teams in football, while the Saints might have the worst.”

NFL NETWORK

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 25, Saints 24
GPG
Saints 27, Ravens 26
Marcas Grant
Ravens 26, Saints 23
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 22, Saints 17
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 28, Saints 20
Nick Shook
Ravens 27, Saints 23
Marc Sessler
Ravens 20, Saints 17
Kevin Patra
Ravens 20, Saints 17
Grant Gordon
Ravens 31, Saints 28
Eric Edholm
Ravens 24, Saints 20

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 28, Saints 17 “The Ravens have boosted their pass rush with Roquan Smith and have played much-improved overall defense of late with a different coverage vs. pressure philosophy. That's bad news for Andy Dalton, who tends to have plenty of nightmares in prime-time games. Lamar Jackson will be a consistent all-around problem for the Saints' defense on the other side.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Saints 26, Ravens 20 “The Ravens will be rested after playing at Tampa Bay last Thursday. They ran the ball for over 200 yards in that game. That won't happen against this Saints defense. Look for the New Orleans defense to continue to play well after shutting out the Raiders last week.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
John Breech
Saints 23, Ravens 20 “The Ravens are extremely banged up …and although conventional wisdom says never pick Andy Dalton in a prime-time game, I've decided to throw conventional wisdom out the window this week.”
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Michael David Smith
Ravens 26, Saints 20 “The Saints made a statement with their blowout of the Raiders last week, and I think they’ll be competitive with the Ravens. But ultimately I think the Ravens’ enormous special teams advantage will make the difference in this game.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 27, Saints 17 “The Ravens make full use of 11 days between games to find a way to keep pushing toward a likely division title.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 24, Saints 20 “The Saints, two years in a row, against Jalen Hurts, … and some of those Lamar Jackson-type run plays, they haven’t been able to stop Philadelphia when they do that, and this is a team that I look at that is similar to that.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
John Pluym
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Ravens 25, Saints 22 “The Ravens are getting 11 days rest for this Monday night clash against the Saints, who are trying to fight their way back into the NFC South lead. Somehow, it’s incredibly possible.”

