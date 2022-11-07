Pundit Picks: Most Expect Ravens to Win a Close Game

Jonas Shaffer Ravens 17, Saints 16 “This might look like a Thursday night game. The Ravens, despite a long layoff, probably won’t have their top wide receiver, tight end or running back available. New Orleans will be down a couple of stars, too, and doesn’t match up well with the Ravens’ defense. Lamar Jackson’s jazzy skills and steady hand should be the difference in his first start in the Superdome.”

Ryan McFadden Ravens 24, Saints 21 “Even if Gus Edwards doesn’t play, Baltimore should be able to move the ball effectively while continuing to dominate on special teams.”

C.J. Doon Saints 28, Ravens 27 “For a team with a losing record, the Saints are pretty formidable. Demario Davis might be the best inside linebacker in the NFL. Running back Alvin Kamara is coming off a three-touchdown game. Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave is averaging nearly 15 yards per catch. Defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Cameron Jordan can stop the run. Safety Tyrann Mathieu is still a playmaker. Quarterback Andy Dalton is playing better than you think. It all adds up to a dangerous road test for the Ravens, especially if they’re missing Mark Andrews and Gus Edwards.”

Tim Schwartz Ravens 30, Saints 20 “The Ravens have done well against quarterbacks who can’t escape the pocket and take off (see: Joe Flacco, Tom Brady, Jacoby Brissett), and while Andy Dalton has played well since he became the starter, he is not the fleetest of foot. Running back Alvin Kamara is a stud but the defense will stand tall and Lamar Jackson will more closely resemble the quarterback we saw early in the season as a dominant dual threat.”