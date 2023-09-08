Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimously Picked to Beat Texans

Childs Walker Ravens 30, Texans 17 “We’ll finally see how Todd Monken’s offense functions with Lamar Jackson at the helm and the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews catching passes. There will be hiccups, but not enough to keep the Ravens from handling an opponent led by C.J. Stroud, a rookie, and Demeco Ryans, a first-year coach.”

Brian Whacker Ravens 27, Texans 13 “Lamar Jackson has a history of being surgical in season openers (3-1 record, 69% completion rate, 1,047 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, one interception) and that should continue against one of the league’s weakest secondaries. Rookie quarterbacks are also just 2-16 against the Ravens under John Harbaugh at M&T Bank Stadium, which doesn’t bode well for No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud against a Mike Macdonald defense that, even without cornerback Marlon Humphrey, will undoubtedly cause chaos and confusion.”

C.J. Doon Ravens 24, Texans 16 “This looks like a mismatch on paper, but we won’t know much about either of these teams until they take the field. The Ravens are debuting an entirely new offense, and as good as Lamar Jackson and his new receivers are, there will probably be some growing pains. The Texans’ defense, led by former linebacker DeMeco Ryans and rookie edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., should be much improved. Houston’s offense could surprise, too, if running back Dameon Pierce gets rolling and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud finds a rhythm. The Ravens should win, but there will be some tense moments.”