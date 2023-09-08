Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimously Picked to Beat Texans

Sep 08, 2023 at 10:13 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

week1punditpicks

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Stephania Bell
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Dan Graziano
Kimberly Martin
Eric Moody
Jason Reid
Lindsey Thiry
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 30, Texans 17 “We’ll finally see how Todd Monken’s offense functions with Lamar Jackson at the helm and the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews catching passes. There will be hiccups, but not enough to keep the Ravens from handling an opponent led by C.J. Stroud, a rookie, and Demeco Ryans, a first-year coach.”
Brian Whacker
Ravens 27, Texans 13 “Lamar Jackson has a history of being surgical in season openers (3-1 record, 69% completion rate, 1,047 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, one interception) and that should continue against one of the league’s weakest secondaries. Rookie quarterbacks are also just 2-16 against the Ravens under John Harbaugh at M&T Bank Stadium, which doesn’t bode well for No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud against a Mike Macdonald defense that, even without cornerback Marlon Humphrey, will undoubtedly cause chaos and confusion.”
C.J. Doon
Ravens 24, Texans 16 “This looks like a mismatch on paper, but we won’t know much about either of these teams until they take the field. The Ravens are debuting an entirely new offense, and as good as Lamar Jackson and his new receivers are, there will probably be some growing pains. The Texans’ defense, led by former linebacker DeMeco Ryans and rookie edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., should be much improved. Houston’s offense could surprise, too, if running back Dameon Pierce gets rolling and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud finds a rhythm. The Ravens should win, but there will be some tense moments.”
Tim Schwartz
Ravens 31, Texans 13 “The Ravens are a Super Bowl contender. The Texans are contenders to have the league’s worst record. Baltimore has had no problems starting fast under Lamar Jackson and gets a gift by hosting a Houston team led by a first-year quarterback and a first-year coach. I am interested to see how the Ravens’ pass rush fares against one of the league’s premier left tackles in Laremy Tunsil. A few sacks from the young duo of Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo could do wonders for their confidence and be the spark they need. Even if they get stood up and the offense struggles to find their rhythm, Baltimore should have little trouble Sunday. The talent discrepancy is too great.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 31, Texans 13
Chris Bumbaca
Ravens 31, Texans 13
Nate Davis
Ravens 27, Texans 16
Safid Deen
Ravens 31, Texans 14
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 28, Texans 16
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
Ravens 28, Texans 16
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 31, Texans 17

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Brooke Cerosimo
Ravens 33, Texans 18 “After Lamar Jackson signed his long-awaited megadeal this offseason, the time has finally come to see what the electric playmaker looks like in new coordinator Todd Monken's offense. Lamar is surrounded by the best receiving corps he's had in Baltimore and remains at the center of the Ravens' rushing attack. Could there be a bigger challenge for DeMeco Ryans' new defense right out of the gate? On the flip side, Houston trots out a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud and a slew of offensive players making their debuts with the team -- including Robert Woods, Noah Brown, Dalton Schultz, John Metchie III and Tank Dell. This could get ugly early.”
Ali Bhanpuri
Ravens 34, Texans 15
Dan Parr
Ravens 28, Texans 16
Gennaro Filice
Ravens 35, Texans 10
Tom Blair
Ravens 28, Texans 14

NFL Network

Table inside Article
Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 23, Texans 20
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 28, Texans 14
Marcas Grant
Ravens 27, Texans 13
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 27, Texans 16
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 30, Texans 17
Nick Shook
Ravens 27, Texans 13
GPG
Ravens 29, Texans 17
Kevin Patra
Ravens 30, Texans 14
Grant Gordon
Ravens 23, Texans 13
Eric Edholm
Ravens 31, Texans 14

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 30, Texans 17 “C.J. Stroud has had mixed results over his two games in the preseason. This is an extremely tough defensive draw in his first NFL start as the Ravens' secondary is nasty, even without Marlon Humphrey. He also will need to worry about their active linebackers, led by Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith, in the compressed passing game. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson will roll out to a hot start in the Ravens' revved up new offense under Todd Monken.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 34, Texans 14 “Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud will be making his first NFL start on the road against solid defense in the Ravens. The Ravens will be unveiling their new-look offense under new coordinator Todd Monken, an offense that will allow Lamar Jackson to do more in the passing game. Look for Jackson to have a big first day as Stroud struggles.”
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 31, Texans 20
Tyler Sullivan
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Mike Florio
Ravens 34, Texans 13 “The schedule-makers gave the Ravens a fairly easy beginning to the season. And they get to build some confidence in the new offense and that’s valuable.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 31, Texans 10 “[The Ravens] are not the team you want to start out against if you’re a rookie quarterback. … Baltimore, to me, is one of the best teams in the AFC.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Claire Kuwana
John Pluym
Mitch Goldich
Gilberto Manzano
Matt Verderame

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Cody Williams
Ravens 30, Texans 13 “This is just a mismatch, plain and simple. While we aren't entirely sure what the Ravens offense is going to look like with new OC Todd Monken calling the plays, the talent gap is evident just on paper. Plus, putting rookie C.J. Stroud on the road against an experienced Ravens defense for his first NFL start doesn't exactly sound like a recipe for success to me.”

Related Content

news

Ravens Will Have New Jersey Patches in Sunday's Game

Any player playing in their first game will now get an NFL PREM1ERE patch on their jersey
news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Texans Opener

Baltimore is a unanimous pick to win the season opener. Ravens players name teammates who are poised for a breakout season. Jason McCourty predicts a Ravens-Cowboys Super Bowl. Todd Monken receives high praise from his former quarterbacks.
news

Ravens Confident in Their Cornerbacks, No Matter Who Lines Up

With Marlon Humphrey still not back on the field, his teammates in the cornerback room are prepared to step up.
news

Mark Andrews Gives Update on His Quad Injury

The Ravens have much respect for Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud. David Ojabo has been strong in practice. Jadeveon Clowney will be moved around for matchups.
news

Late for Work: Two Pundits Have Three AFC North Teams Making Playoffs, And Ravens Aren't One of Them

Sports Illustrated writer predicts the Ravens will lead the league in passing. NFL executives rank the Ravens as the AFC's fifth-best team. Odell Beckham Jr. is named the Ravens' X factor.
news

Rashod Bateman Is Ready to Roll for Week 1: 'I Feel Really Good'

Roquan Smith plans to be part of the NFL's top defense. A healthy Odell Beckham Jr. won't be on a snap count Sunday. Jadeveon Clowney is sticking with jersey No. 24. 
news

'Back And Better,' Lamar Jackson Is Anxious to Debut Ravens' New Offense

Lamar Jackson has been anxious to get back on the field since being sidelined with an injury in early December of last year.
news

Mark Andrews Returns to Ravens Practice

Mark Andrews is dealing with a quad injury. Tyler Huntley is back with no restrictions. Marlon Humphrey is still sidelined.
news

Mailbag: What's the Goal for This Season?

What will the Ravens' cornerback rotation look like Week 1? Will Lamar Jackson wear a wristband? Does John Harbaugh pay attention to DVOA? 
news

Justin Tucker, Ray Lewis 'Audition' to Join 'Manningcast'

Ravens legend Ray Lewis and kicker Justin Tucker auditioned to be the third host in Peyton and Eli Manning's "Manningcast."
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Enter Season As a Top-10 Team

As the 2023 season kicks off, Baltimore is ranked as high as No. 6 in the NFL and as low as No. 11.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising