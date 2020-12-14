Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Browns

ESPN
BALTIMORE SUN
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 27, Browns 23 “Expect a tense battle here, with the Browns trying to show they’re for real and the Ravens fighting for their season. The Ravens’ turnover-hungry pass defense will make the final difference against Mayfield.”
USA TODAY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 30, Browns 27
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 33, Browns 27
|Jori Epstein
|Browns 27, Ravens 23
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 27, Browns 26
|Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
|Browns 27, Ravens 19
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 24, Browns 20
|Tom Schad
|Ravens 31, Browns 17
NFL
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 27, Browns 24 “Baltimore needs this game more and has been in this type of game many more times. Experience wins the day.” -- Gregg Rosenthal
NFL NETWORK
|Adam Rank
|Browns 20, Ravens 13
|Colleen Wolfe
|Browns 27, Ravens 23
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 21, Browns 19
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 20, Browns 19
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 28, Browns 27
|Nick Shook
|Browns 24, Ravens 20
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Browns 20, Ravens 17 “The Ravens' run defense hasn't been as good of late and their pass rush has been limited, which will allow Baker Mayfield to stay hot and comfortable enough at home.” -- Vinnie Iyer
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 24, Browns 23 “[I]t's more of a proving game for the Browns. I think the Ravens will come in and play with their season on the line and I think will get a tough hard-nosed victory.”
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 23, Browns 17 “The Browns have improved significantly since losing to Baltimore in blowout fashion 13 weeks ago. But the Ravens are desperate.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 35, Browns 31 “It’s a must-win game for the Ravens with the Browns surprisingly ahead of them in the AFC wild card race. I see the Ravens pulling out a close one.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
FANSIDED
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 25, Browns 23 “Cleveland is good enough to knock the Ravens off, but is the desperation there? Should be an awesome tilt.”