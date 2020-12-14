Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Browns

Dec 14, 2020 at 10:16 AM
Joe-Schiller
Joe Schiller

Writer

ESPN

Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Mina Kimes
Jason Reid
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

Childs Walker
Ravens 27, Browns 23 “Expect a tense battle here, with the Browns trying to show they’re for real and the Ravens fighting for their season. The Ravens’ turnover-hungry pass defense will make the final difference against Mayfield.”

USA TODAY

Jarrett Bell
Ravens 30, Browns 27
Nate Davis
Ravens 33, Browns 27
Jori Epstein
Browns 27, Ravens 23
Mike Jones
Ravens 27, Browns 26
Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
Browns 27, Ravens 19
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 24, Browns 20
Tom Schad
Ravens 31, Browns 17

NFL

Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 27, Browns 24 “Baltimore needs this game more and has been in this type of game many more times. Experience wins the day.” -- Gregg Rosenthal

NFL NETWORK

Adam Rank
Browns 20, Ravens 13
Colleen Wolfe
Browns 27, Ravens 23
Marcas Grant
Ravens 21, Browns 19
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 20, Browns 19
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 28, Browns 27
Nick Shook
Browns 24, Ravens 20

SPORTING NEWS

Vinnie Iyer
Browns 20, Ravens 17 “The Ravens' run defense hasn't been as good of late and their pass rush has been limited, which will allow Baker Mayfield to stay hot and comfortable enough at home.” -- Vinnie Iyer

CBS SPORTS

Pete Prisco
Ravens 24, Browns 23 “[I]t's more of a proving game for the Browns. I think the Ravens will come in and play with their season on the line and I think will get a tough hard-nosed victory.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Michael David Smith
Ravens 23, Browns 17 “The Browns have improved significantly since losing to Baltimore in blowout fashion 13 weeks ago. But the Ravens are desperate.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 35, Browns 31 “It’s a must-win game for the Ravens with the Browns surprisingly ahead of them in the AFC wild card race. I see the Ravens pulling out a close one.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Albert Breer
Andrew Brandt
Conor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Matt Verderame
Ravens 25, Browns 23 “Cleveland is good enough to knock the Ravens off, but is the desperation there? Should be an awesome tilt.”

