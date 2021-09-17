Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Chiefs

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Emmanuel Acho
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Domonique Foxworth
|Dan Graziano
|Rob Ninkovich
|Laura Rutledge
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
|Damien Woody
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Childs Walker
|Chiefs 34, Ravens 24 “[Patrick] Mahomes, [Tyreek] Hill and [Travis] Kelce are almost impossible to contain under the best of circumstances. These aren’t the best of circumstances for the Ravens, who are coming off a series of devastating injuries, a stunning Week 1 loss and a short week of preparation.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Chiefs 30, Ravens 27
|Nate Davis
|Chiefs 27, Ravens 22
|Jori Epstein
|Chiefs 35, Ravens 31
|Mike Freeman
|Chiefs 35, Ravens 28
|Mike Jones
|Chiefs 35, Ravens 33
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Chiefs 31, Ravens 23
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Chiefs 33, Ravens 26
NFL.com
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Chiefs 31, Ravens 26 “With everything pointing toward a Chiefs blowout, the most popular bet of the week will be K.C. covering. I had a whole screed pushing back against that and then the news broke that Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is likely to be out and I lost my nerve. Prove me wrong, Lamar; I’m sad and not thinking straight!”
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Chiefs 24, Ravens 29
|Colleen Wolfe
|Chiefs 32, Ravens 27
|Marcas Grant
|Chiefs 27, Ravens 24
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Chiefs 41, Ravens 31
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Chiefs 37, Ravens 30
|Nick Shook
|Chiefs 35, Ravens 23
|Marc Sessler
|Chiefs 33, Ravens 30
|Kevin Patra
|Chiefs 33, Ravens 27
|Grant Gordon
|Chiefs 45, Ravens 30
|Mark Dulgerian
|Chiefs 33, Ravens 30
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Chiefs 27, Ravens 23 “The Chiefs have controlled this series when it's been Andy Reid vs. protege John Harbaugh and Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson. Don't expect a different result here with Baltimore coming off a short week and Kansas City being a fearless traveling team.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Chiefs 33, Ravens 28 “The Chiefs beat the Browns last week, but it wasn't easy. This won't be either. But the Ravens love to blitz and Patrick Mahomes will carve that decision to do so to shreds. Lamar Jackson will keep it close, but in the end the Chiefs will pull away.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Chiefs 34, Ravens 31 “Kansas City's defense looked vulnerable but Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark weren't out there. Baltimore's defense might not be elite either -- if they still had Marcus Peters it's a different story.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Chiefs 37, Ravens 24 “Patrick Mahomes is undefeated in the month of September and there's no way I can pick against that. Not only is he 11-0 during the first month of the season, but he's also 3-0 against Lamar Jackson.”
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Michael David Smith
|Chiefs 30, Ravens 20 ”The Ravens are going to fall to 0-2, with their secondary unable to keep up with the Chiefs’ passing game.”
|Mike Florio
|Chiefs 31, Ravens 23 “There’s never a good time to play the Chiefs. Six days after losing a physical overtime heartbreaker in Las Vegas is not a good time to play the Chiefs.”
|Chris Simms
|Chiefs 35, Ravens 24 “I think the Ravens give a last-ditch, tough effort. They never give up. But ultimately I just think the Chiefs are a really tough matchup.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Connor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|Jenny Vrentas
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Verderame
|Chiefs 35, Ravens 23 “In three starts against the Ravens, Patrick Mahomes is 3-0. Last year, Mahomes tossed five touchdowns in a decisive win on MNF at Baltimore. The Ravens are beat up, on a short week and facing arguably the best team in football, who they never play well against.”