Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Chiefs

Sep 17, 2021 at 10:23 AM
Kevin Eck

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Emmanuel Acho
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Domonique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Rob Ninkovich
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Chiefs 34, Ravens 24 “[Patrick] Mahomes, [Tyreek] Hill and [Travis] Kelce are almost impossible to contain under the best of circumstances. These aren’t the best of circumstances for the Ravens, who are coming off a series of devastating injuries, a stunning Week 1 loss and a short week of preparation.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Chiefs 30, Ravens 27
Nate Davis
Chiefs 27, Ravens 22
Jori Epstein
Chiefs 35, Ravens 31
Mike Freeman
Chiefs 35, Ravens 28
Mike Jones
Chiefs 35, Ravens 33
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
Chiefs 31, Ravens 23
Lorenzo Reyes
Chiefs 33, Ravens 26

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Chiefs 31, Ravens 26 “With everything pointing toward a Chiefs blowout, the most popular bet of the week will be K.C. covering. I had a whole screed pushing back against that and then the news broke that Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is likely to be out and I lost my nerve. Prove me wrong, Lamar; I’m sad and not thinking straight!”

NFL Network

Table inside Article
Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Chiefs 24, Ravens 29
Colleen Wolfe
Chiefs 32, Ravens 27
Marcas Grant
Chiefs 27, Ravens 24
Maurice Jones-Drew
Chiefs 41, Ravens 31
Daniel Jeremiah
Chiefs 37, Ravens 30
Nick Shook
Chiefs 35, Ravens 23
Marc Sessler
Chiefs 33, Ravens 30
Kevin Patra
Chiefs 33, Ravens 27
Grant Gordon
Chiefs 45, Ravens 30
Mark Dulgerian
Chiefs 33, Ravens 30

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Chiefs 27, Ravens 23 “The Chiefs have controlled this series when it's been Andy Reid vs. protege John Harbaugh and Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson. Don't expect a different result here with Baltimore coming off a short week and Kansas City being a fearless traveling team.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Chiefs 33, Ravens 28 “The Chiefs beat the Browns last week, but it wasn't easy. This won't be either. But the Ravens love to blitz and Patrick Mahomes will carve that decision to do so to shreds. Lamar Jackson will keep it close, but in the end the Chiefs will pull away.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Chiefs 34, Ravens 31 “Kansas City's defense looked vulnerable but Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark weren't out there. Baltimore's defense might not be elite either -- if they still had Marcus Peters it's a different story.”
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Chiefs 37, Ravens 24 “Patrick Mahomes is undefeated in the month of September and there's no way I can pick against that. Not only is he 11-0 during the first month of the season, but he's also 3-0 against Lamar Jackson.”
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Chiefs 30, Ravens 20 ”The Ravens are going to fall to 0-2, with their secondary unable to keep up with the Chiefs’ passing game.”
Mike Florio
Chiefs 31, Ravens 23 “There’s never a good time to play the Chiefs. Six days after losing a physical overtime heartbreaker in Las Vegas is not a good time to play the Chiefs.”
Chris Simms
Chiefs 35, Ravens 24 “I think the Ravens give a last-ditch, tough effort. They never give up. But ultimately I just think the Chiefs are a really tough matchup.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Chiefs 35, Ravens 23 “In three starts against the Ravens, Patrick Mahomes is 3-0. Last year, Mahomes tossed five touchdowns in a decisive win on MNF at Baltimore. The Ravens are beat up, on a short week and facing arguably the best team in football, who they never play well against.”

