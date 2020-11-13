Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Patriots

Nov 13, 2020 at 09:49 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

111320-Pundit-Picks

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Mina Kimes
Jason Reid
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Trey Wingo
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
C.J. Doon
Ravens 30, Patriots 13 “The Ravens should be able to run the ball effectively and keep [Cam] Newton and a lackluster group of receivers contained, leading to a comfortable win.”
Daniel Oyefusi
Ravens 26, Patriots 17 “The Ravens aren’t a perfect team, but the first half of the season has shown that it takes superb play at quarterback and a collective defensive effort to knock them off. That’s a tough ask for an undermanned Patriots team with quarterback Cam Newton, who has struggled to throw the ball consistently after a hot start to the season.”
Jonas Shaffer
Ravens 28, Patriots 13 “If New England were even reasonably healthy, this could be a tossup. But the Ravens have favorable matchups in every phase of the game.”
Childs Walker
Ravens 31, Patriots 20 “[Lamar] Jackson will need to avoid turnovers against a good secondary, but the Patriots match up poorly against the Ravens' power and don’t have enough offensive weapons to keep pace.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 27, Patriots 19
Nate Davis
Ravens 23, Patriots 17
Jori Epstein
Ravens 31, Patriots 10
Mike Jones
Ravens 28, Patriots 22
Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
Ravens 24, Patriots 21
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 24, Patriots 14
Tom Schad
Ravens 31, Patriots 14

NFL

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 35, Patriots 17 “This was a nightmare matchup for the Patriots last season, even when they had a strong defense. Now Bill Belichick coaches the 31st-ranked group in football, per Football Outsiders' DVOA metric. New England's especially soft against the run, going up against a Ravens team that leads the league in rushing. Expect to see Robert Griffin III by the IVth quarter. ”

NFL NETWORK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Adam Rank
Ravens 26, Patriots 22
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 28, Patriots 14
Marcas Grant
Ravens 24, Patriots 16
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 27, Patriots 23
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 28, Patriots 17
Nick Shook
Ravens 30, Patriots 10

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 20, Patriots 14 “The Patriots drafted and rebuilt their defense to better contain running QBs. They will work to take away that element and force the Ravens to grind out yards, not worrying much about big plays downfield. The Patriots, unfortunately, can't trust Cam Newton to be in comfortable passing or running situations against the Ravens' defense, either.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 27, Patriots 17 “Look for Lamar Jackson and the running game to have a big game against the New England defense. Cam Newton will not be able to keep up.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Ravens 24, Patriots 14 “Baltimore should run all day long against New England.”
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 27, Patriots 20
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Ravens 28, Patriots 17 “The Patriots barely beat a terrible Jets team on Monday night. They’re not going to have much luck against one of the best teams in the league.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 24, Patriots 20 “The Ravens are not taking the Patriots lightly. Which means that the Ravens will not find a way to lose this one.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 27, Patriots 14 “I think the Patriots hang tough. They’ll probably have some creative things in the game plan that’ll confuse Baltimore maybe for a little bit, but I think eventually [the Ravens] just wear them down.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Andrew Brandt
Conor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Ravens 20, Patriots 16 “Baltimore is clearly the better team and should handle business, although Bill Belichick will have something for Lamar Jackson this time around. Still, Jackson will cause problems with his legs, and Cam Newton won’t win enough with his lack of weaponry.”

Related Content

news

Late for Work 11/13: Ravens Are Near Unanimous Choice to Defeat Patriots

Cam Newton on Lamar Jackson: 'I don't even think I'm in that stratosphere.' Reasons for optimism, concern for Ravens at midseason. Would Mark Ingram II rather have to tackle Jackson or Titans running back Derrick Henry?
news

Ravens Back in Intensive Protocol After Player Tests Positive

There were no high-risk contacts and no other player or staff member is required to isolate.
news

News & Notes: Jimmy Smith Is Having Pro Bowl Season

Justin Madubuike and Derek Wolfe are among defensive linemen ready to step forward if Calais Campbell can't go. Gus Edwards bounced back from his fumble. Return of Mark Ingram II would "bring juice" to running back group. 
news

Greg Roman Responds to Defenses Calling Out Ravens' Plays

With less crowd noise, defenses can hear more offensive calls. But defenders attempting to identify what offenses are running is nothing new.
news

D.J. Fluker Was Ready to Answer When Called

Now starting at right tackle, veteran D.J. Fluker embraces his new role on the Ravens' revamped offensive line.  
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Patriots

The Ravens travel to New England for a "Sunday Night Football" tilt in Week 10.
news

Late for Work 11/12: J.K. Dobbins Named as Breakout Candidate in Season's Second Half

Lamar Jackson says defenses are calling out the Ravens' plays. NFL Network pundit says Ravens will be a better playoff team than the Steelers. Nick Boyle is one of the Ravens' most essential and consistent players. The Ravens reportedly are bringing in veteran tight end Luke Willson for a tryout.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Patriots

Mark Ingram II returned to practice Wednesday and could be an option to play Sunday.
news

News & Notes: Mark Andrews Isn't Worried About His Stats 

Lamar Jackson likes going up-tempo. Tramon Williams has the experience to make a quick transition. Cam Newton had a huge day the last time he faced the Ravens.
news

Lamar Jackson Looked Up to Cam Newton. Now He's Breaking His Records.

The Ravens quarterback said he watched Cam Newton since he was at Auburn. Now Jackson has brought the next version of the dual-threat quarterback to the NFL.
news

Torrey Smith, Calais Campbell Announce Community Projects

Torrey Smith and his wife, Chanel, have begun working to reopen a Baltimore community center. Calais Campbell is assisting households with funds for emergency bills.

Advertising