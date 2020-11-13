Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Patriots

C.J. Doon Ravens 30, Patriots 13 “The Ravens should be able to run the ball effectively and keep [Cam] Newton and a lackluster group of receivers contained, leading to a comfortable win.”

Daniel Oyefusi Ravens 26, Patriots 17 “The Ravens aren’t a perfect team, but the first half of the season has shown that it takes superb play at quarterback and a collective defensive effort to knock them off. That’s a tough ask for an undermanned Patriots team with quarterback Cam Newton, who has struggled to throw the ball consistently after a hot start to the season.”

Jonas Shaffer Ravens 28, Patriots 13 “If New England were even reasonably healthy, this could be a tossup. But the Ravens have favorable matchups in every phase of the game.”