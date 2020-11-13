Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Patriots

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Dan Graziano
|Mina Kimes
|Jason Reid
|Laura Rutledge
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
|Trey Wingo
|Damien Woody
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 30, Patriots 13 “The Ravens should be able to run the ball effectively and keep [Cam] Newton and a lackluster group of receivers contained, leading to a comfortable win.”
|Daniel Oyefusi
|Ravens 26, Patriots 17 “The Ravens aren’t a perfect team, but the first half of the season has shown that it takes superb play at quarterback and a collective defensive effort to knock them off. That’s a tough ask for an undermanned Patriots team with quarterback Cam Newton, who has struggled to throw the ball consistently after a hot start to the season.”
|Jonas Shaffer
|Ravens 28, Patriots 13 “If New England were even reasonably healthy, this could be a tossup. But the Ravens have favorable matchups in every phase of the game.”
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 31, Patriots 20 “[Lamar] Jackson will need to avoid turnovers against a good secondary, but the Patriots match up poorly against the Ravens' power and don’t have enough offensive weapons to keep pace.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 27, Patriots 19
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 23, Patriots 17
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 31, Patriots 10
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 28, Patriots 22
|Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
|Ravens 24, Patriots 21
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 24, Patriots 14
|Tom Schad
|Ravens 31, Patriots 14
NFL
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 35, Patriots 17 “This was a nightmare matchup for the Patriots last season, even when they had a strong defense. Now Bill Belichick coaches the 31st-ranked group in football, per Football Outsiders' DVOA metric. New England's especially soft against the run, going up against a Ravens team that leads the league in rushing. Expect to see Robert Griffin III by the IVth quarter. ”
NFL NETWORK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 26, Patriots 22
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 28, Patriots 14
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 24, Patriots 16
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 27, Patriots 23
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 28, Patriots 17
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 30, Patriots 10
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 20, Patriots 14 “The Patriots drafted and rebuilt their defense to better contain running QBs. They will work to take away that element and force the Ravens to grind out yards, not worrying much about big plays downfield. The Patriots, unfortunately, can't trust Cam Newton to be in comfortable passing or running situations against the Ravens' defense, either.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 27, Patriots 17 “Look for Lamar Jackson and the running game to have a big game against the New England defense. Cam Newton will not be able to keep up.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Ravens 24, Patriots 14 “Baltimore should run all day long against New England.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 27, Patriots 20
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 28, Patriots 17 “The Patriots barely beat a terrible Jets team on Monday night. They’re not going to have much luck against one of the best teams in the league.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 24, Patriots 20 “The Ravens are not taking the Patriots lightly. Which means that the Ravens will not find a way to lose this one.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 27, Patriots 14 “I think the Patriots hang tough. They’ll probably have some creative things in the game plan that’ll confuse Baltimore maybe for a little bit, but I think eventually [the Ravens] just wear them down.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Andrew Brandt
|Conor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|Jenny Vrentas
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 20, Patriots 16 “Baltimore is clearly the better team and should handle business, although Bill Belichick will have something for Lamar Jackson this time around. Still, Jackson will cause problems with his legs, and Cam Newton won’t win enough with his lack of weaponry.”