Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Steelers

ESPN
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Dan Graziano
|Mina Kimes
|Jason Reid
|Laura Rutledge
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
|Trey Wingo
|Damien Woody
BALTIMORE SUN
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 27, Steelers 23 “The Ravens have the defensive playmakers to force Roethlisberger into mistakes and will benefit from a week of rest and regrouping. They’ll outlast their archrivals in another nip-and-tuck battle.”
USA TODAY
|Jarrett Bell
|Steelers 27, Ravens 24
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 30, Steelers 27
|Jori Epstein
|Steelers 17, Ravens 14
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 28, Steelers 21
|Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
|Ravens 17, Steelers 13
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Steelers 25, Ravens 23
|Tom Schad
|Ravens 24, Steelers 20
NFL
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Steelers 26, Ravens 24 “Lamar Jackson and friends are capable of exploding at any moment, but I haven't seen it enough yet to trust them this week. Pittsburgh's formula of young wideouts making plays after the catch buoyed by an improving James Conner feels more sustainable.”
NFL NETWORK
|Adam Rank
|Steelers 24, Ravens 19
|Colleen Wolfe
|Steelers 24, Ravens 21
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 28, Steelers 27
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Steelers 27, Ravens 21
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 27, Steelers 24
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 24, Steelers 20
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 24, Steelers 20 “The Ravens will get some big plays from Marquise Brown, and Mark Andrews is a tough red zone cover for the Steelers, as Jackson's running neutralizes the Steelers' pass rush a bit.”
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Steelers 27, Ravens 24 “The Steelers will take a tough road game by limiting Baltimore's run game and stay undefeated.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Ravens 31, Steelers 17 “The Steelers did a good job containing Derrick Henry, but this rushing offense is different. Additionally, the Ravens defense is just good (whereas the Titans is not).”
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Steelers 26, Ravens 23 “The Steelers almost beat the Ravens last year without Roethlisberger and now that they have him, I think they're actually going to get the job done.”
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 35, Steelers 30 “The Steelers will get their first loss of the season as the Ravens’ offense comes alive in a great AFC North battle.”
|Mike Florio
|Steelers 27, Ravens 24 “The Steelers are closing in on team of destiny territory. Beating the Ravens in Baltimore could clinch it.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 20, Steelers 17 “I trust Lamar Jackson and Baltimore not to turn the ball over more than I do Big Ben and the Steelers. That’s what I’m going to boil it down to. I think we’re going to see an ugly, defensive struggle.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|Albert Breer
|Andrew Brandt
|Conor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|Jenny Vrentas
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 20, Steelers 17 “Normally, I’d go with Pittsburgh because its defense is nasty against the run — an obvious issue for Baltimore — but the Ravens are home and fresh.”