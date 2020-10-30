Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Steelers

Oct 30, 2020 at 10:13 AM
ESPN

Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Mina Kimes
Jason Reid
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Trey Wingo
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

Childs Walker
Ravens 27, Steelers 23 “The Ravens have the defensive playmakers to force Roethlisberger into mistakes and will benefit from a week of rest and regrouping. They’ll outlast their archrivals in another nip-and-tuck battle.”

USA TODAY

Jarrett Bell
Steelers 27, Ravens 24
Nate Davis
Ravens 30, Steelers 27
Jori Epstein
Steelers 17, Ravens 14
Mike Jones
Ravens 28, Steelers 21
Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
Ravens 17, Steelers 13
Lorenzo Reyes
Steelers 25, Ravens 23
Tom Schad
Ravens 24, Steelers 20

NFL

Gregg Rosenthal
Steelers 26, Ravens 24 “Lamar Jackson and friends are capable of exploding at any moment, but I haven't seen it enough yet to trust them this week. Pittsburgh's formula of young wideouts making plays after the catch buoyed by an improving James Conner feels more sustainable.”

NFL NETWORK

Adam Rank
Steelers 24, Ravens 19
Colleen Wolfe
Steelers 24, Ravens 21
Marcas Grant
Ravens 28, Steelers 27
Maurice Jones-Drew
Steelers 27, Ravens 21
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 27, Steelers 24
Nick Shook
Ravens 24, Steelers 20

SPORTING NEWS

Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 24, Steelers 20 “The Ravens will get some big plays from Marquise Brown, and Mark Andrews is a tough red zone cover for the Steelers, as Jackson's running neutralizes the Steelers' pass rush a bit.”

CBS SPORTS

Pete Prisco
Steelers 27, Ravens 24 “The Steelers will take a tough road game by limiting Baltimore's run game and stay undefeated.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Ravens 31, Steelers 17 “The Steelers did a good job containing Derrick Henry, but this rushing offense is different. Additionally, the Ravens defense is just good (whereas the Titans is not).”
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Steelers 26, Ravens 23 “The Steelers almost beat the Ravens last year without Roethlisberger and now that they have him, I think they're actually going to get the job done.”
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Michael David Smith
Ravens 35, Steelers 30 “The Steelers will get their first loss of the season as the Ravens’ offense comes alive in a great AFC North battle.”
Mike Florio
Steelers 27, Ravens 24 “The Steelers are closing in on team of destiny territory. Beating the Ravens in Baltimore could clinch it.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 20, Steelers 17 “I trust Lamar Jackson and Baltimore not to turn the ball over more than I do Big Ben and the Steelers. That’s what I’m going to boil it down to. I think we’re going to see an ugly, defensive struggle.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Albert Breer
Andrew Brandt
Conor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Matt Verderame
Ravens 20, Steelers 17 “Normally, I’d go with Pittsburgh because its defense is nasty against the run — an obvious issue for Baltimore — but the Ravens are home and fresh.”

